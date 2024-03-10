Three suspects were arrested for possession of 1971 units of abalone

The police made the arrest after responding to a tip-off.

Three suspects were arrested for illegal possession of abalone. Image: SAPS

Melkbosstrand police have arrested three suspects for possession of 1971 units of abalone.

The police responded to a tip-off regarding the transportation of a consignment of Abalone from Saldanha Bay to Cape Town on Saturday.

“The members mobilised an integrated team, consisting of various law enforcement agencies who operationalised the information at their disposal,” Western Cape police said in a statement.

“Upon searching the vehicle they confiscated 1971 units of abalone and detained three males aged between 29 and 31 on a charge of possession of abalone.”

The suspects have since been charged with possession of abalone and are expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court soon.

Stolen goats

Meanwhile, Sun City Police arrested two men for possession of 25 stolen goats on Friday.

The suspects aged 29 and 44 were found along the R565 route at Matooster, after their truck broke down.

The police were conducting their daily patrols when they spotted the suspicious truck, which was allegedly headed to Soweto, Gauteng.

When asked about the goats on board, the suspects couldn’t account for the livestock and were immediately arrested.

Further investigation following the arrested revealed that the goats were stolen from MAkgope Village, near Maberskraal outside Rustenburg.

Armed robbery and dagga possession

In separate incidents, two suspects were arrested for armed robbery and possession of dagga worth R10 000, on Saturday.

Mpumalanga police apprehended a 37-year old man in a bus at Emahlathini after he allegedly robbed passengers of their personal belongings at gun-point.

After being notified of the incident, the police intercepted the bus to conduct a robust search, which led them to finding the suspect.

Following failure to produce a firearms licence, the suspect has been charged for illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and robbery. He is expected to appear at the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

On the same day, members from Border Policing at Jeppes Reef found a 27-year old woman in possession of 2.35 kg of dagga worth nearly R10 000.

The police were conducting stop and search operations on the R570 Road when they made the shocking discovery.

The Eswatini native has since been charged for unlawful possession of dagga and will appear at the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.