TMPD deputy chief addresses relationship with ‘younger brother’ Sergeant Fannie Nkosi

'I regard him as a family friend,' TMPD's Umashi Dhlamini told Madlanga commission.

Suspended Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) deputy chief Umashi Dhlamini has detailed his relationship with police sergeant Fannie Nkosi, while denying any interference in tender processes.

Dhlamini appeared before the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Friday, 10 April, where he faced questioning on alleged tender irregularities within the City of Tshwane.

WhatsApp messages shown during the inquiry have suggested coordination among Dhlamini, police sergeant Fannie Nkosi, and Tshwane chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi regarding preferred bidders.

According to the evidence, Dhlamini forwarded Nkosi a list of seven companies.

In addition, Nkosi had conceded in his testimony that he approached Dhlamini for help in assisting his brother’s company, Ngaphesheya, to secure a tender, despite alleged compliance shortcomings.

Relationship with Sergeant Fannie Nkosi

During his testimony, Dhlamini acknowledged a close personal relationship with Nkosi, describing him as his “younger brother” and “family friend”.

He informed the commission that their connection dates back to the early 1990s, when they resided in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

The TMPD official explained that Nkosi became involved in assisting with aspects of his family’s business.

The police sergeant, according to Dhlamini, volunteered to clean vehicles and occasionally received small payments.

“Our relationship has grown since,” he said on Friday.

He also revealed that he played a role in Nkosi’s traditional marriage negotiations.

“I regard him as a family friend to the extent that our families chose me to lead a delegation that was sent to negotiate his lobola, which culminated in marriage.

“Our relationship remained out of brothers to a point where when he faces life challenges, he is comfortable to engage with me on a personal level, including marital advice as and when he encounters challenges,” he told the inquiry.

Allegations of tender interference denied

Dhlamini firmly rejected any suggestion that he benefited from, influenced, or had a stake in Ngaphesheya or any related procurement processes.

“I don’t have any interest in the company, directly or indirectly; however, I know Bheki Nkosi as a younger brother to Sergeant Nkosi.”

According to his testimony, when Nkosi sought assistance regarding Ngaphesheya’s bid, Dhlamini redirected him to a consultant, Nico Mathobela, whom he believed was better suited to advise on the tender process.

“It is not true that I have assisted any bidder in winning tenders. I actually refused to assist and preferred to refer Sergeant Nkosi to Mr Mathobela, who I thought could be of assistance.

“The reason I referred Sergeant Nkosi instead of personally assisting him with his request would have amounted to a conflict of interest.”

He added that Mathobela was “well-versed with administrative matters”, which is why he asked Nkosi to contact him.

“I have never said he is a tender expert, as testified before the commission.”

TMPD deputy chief Umashi Dhlamini’s precautionary suspension

Dhlamini also addressed his decision to request a precautionary suspension.

His suspension with full pay was formally announced on 21 March 2026.

He told the commission that as public allegations intensified, he consulted TMPD chief Yolande Faro regarding how the matter would be handled internally.

“I couldn’t get a straight answer. Then on the 20th, I felt, ‘I can’t be sitting at work.’ Everyone will come and ask: ‘What is happening?’

“You’ll find yourself explaining. You go to a meeting, and everyone asks you.

“I felt it might be good for me to request to be placed on precautionary suspension, perhaps up until either I get an opportunity to address some of those matters.”

When questioned about why he did not take special leave instead, Dhlamini said such an option does not exist within the city’s policies and that only annual leave is available.

“I felt I can’t deplete my leave days, so I’ll rather request a suspension.”