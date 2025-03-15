Top 10 stories of the day: SA’s ambassador to US expelled | Vicki Terblanche’s last hours | Ex-SABC manager on THAT FlySafair flight

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our stories.

News today includes the expulsion of South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, who has been given 72 hours to leave the country after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called him a “race-baiting” Trump hater.

Meanwhile, details of the murderous plot and last hours of slain Bay mother Vicki Terblanche which emerged from the explosive trial, is the stuff of true-crime doccies.

Furthermore, former SABC brand manager Nobuntu Mkhize broke her silence on racist remarks and disrupting a FlySafair flight in December last year.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Ebrahim Rasool: SA ambassador has 72 hours to pack his bags and leave US

South Africa’s ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, has been expelled for comments made on a webinar about the US foreign policy and the Make America Great Again movement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio lambasted Rasool for his comments and slammed him as a “race-baiting politician” who is no longer welcome in the country.

South Africa’s now expelled ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, speaks during an event in this undated image. Picture: AFP/File

CONTINUE READING HERE

Perkies and perlemoen: Inside the grim murder plot and last hours of Vicki Terblanche

Five-and-a-half weeks of gripping testimonies, surprise witnesses and a chilling confession by the accused culminated in the sentencing of Reinhardt Leach on Friday morning for his role in the murder of his girlfriend, Vicki Terblanche.

Details of the horrific crime emerged in the explosive trial, including testimony on how the former primary teacher and self-confessed perlemoen poacher went go-karting with Vicki’s body in the boot of his BMW.

Reinhardt Leach appears in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha for final arguments in the murder case of his girlfriend Vicki Terblanche (right) on 11 March 2025. Pictures: Gallo Images and Facebook

CONTINUE READING HERE

WATCH: ‘SABC fired me without an investigation’ – Nobuntu Mkhize opens up

Former SABC brand manager Nobuntu Mkhize has spoken out for the first time about losing her job after videos of her physical confrontation and racist remarks on board a FlySafair flight went viral.

Nobuntu Mkhize aboard the FlySafair flight. Picture: X/@oscar_blaauw

CONTINUE READING HERE

Police bust R1.5m drug lab in Vanderbijlpark, one arrested [PICTURES]

A cross-border operation between the Western Cape Organised Crime Investigation (OCI) and the Head Office Narcotics led to the discovery of a clandestine drug laboratory worth R1.5 million and the arrest of a 46-year-old suspect in Vanderbijlpark on Friday.

Some of the Mandrax tablets seized by police. Picture: Saps

CONTINUE READING HERE

Five things the Bulls have learned so far this season

From squad rotation strategies that backfired, to reinforcing the kicking department with Springbok ace Handré Pollard, the Bulls have adapted to challenges.

Bulls eighthman Cameron Hanekom scores against Stade Francais in their Champions Cup match at Loftus. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

CONTINUE READING HERE

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: ‘Tik’ in party packs | Joshlin allegedly sold to sangoma | Salaries of SA banks CEOs revealed