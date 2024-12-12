Top 10 stories of the day: Saps pays R1.66bn for claims | EFF declines MK invite | Employment drops again

News today includes the South African Police Service (Saps) paid out at least R1.66 billion in claims to people for wrongful arrest and detention as well as assault in police custody over four years.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has declined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s invitation to attend its first-anniversary rally this weekend.

Furthermore, the latest employment statistics for the third quarter of 2024 show that there were fewer jobs in the third quarter of 2024 than in the third quarter of 2023.

Weather tomorrow: 13 December 2024

The weather service has warned of the heatwaves continuing across multiple provinces, with fire risks and strong winds along the coast. – full weather forecast here.

R1.66 billion in claims paid out by Saps for assault, wrongful arrest and detention over four years

The South African Police Service (Saps) paid out at least R1.66 billion in claims to people for wrongful arrest and detention as well as assault in police custody over four years.

This was recently revealed by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in his response to a parliamentary question.

Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

In a detailed breakdown, Mchunu revealed that there were 3 303 claims filed against the state for wrongful arrest and detention in the 2020/2021 financial year, with Saps paying out R239.2 million (R239 299 759.27).

Rage festival organisers make U-turn on cruise to Mozambique after backlash

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” the Americans would say and this was the sentiment in the statement released by organisers of the Rage festival after they had suggested hosting it on a cruise ship to Mozambique next year.

“Ragers, we’ve heard you loud and clear – don’t change something great,” read the statement on their social media pages.

Rage festival organisers have scrapped their plan to host the annual festival for matriculants on a cruise ship to Mozambique after complaints from patrons. Picture: rage_festival /Instagram

In a now deleted post, the organisers of Rage said they would take the annual end-of-year party for matriculants, that has been hosted in KwaZulu-Natal’s Ballito for more than two decades, on a cruise ship to Mozambique in 2025.

EFF rejects invitation to attend MK party’s anniversary rally

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has declined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s invitation to attend its first-anniversary rally this weekend.

EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini confirmed on Thursday that EFF will not be attending.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini confirmed EFF will not be attending MK’s anniversary rally. Picture: Twitter/@DlaminiMarshall

“I don’t have a letter from the president of the MK. They put it on media, and we are not going to the rally of MK,” he said.

Manqoba Mngqithi breaks silence on Mamelodi Sundowns exit

Manqoba Mngqithi has opened up about his shock sacking by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns on Tuesday announced that they have parted ways with Mngqithi citing unsatisfactory results as the reason for his sacking.

Manqoba Mngqithi, was fired by Mamelodi Sundowns this week. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

At the same press conference that was attended by the club chairman Tlhopie Motsepe and technical director Berg Flemming, Sundowns also announced the appointment of Miguel Cardoso as the club’s new head coach.

Quarterly employment statistics: Fewer jobs in third quarter — again

The latest employment statistics for the third quarter of 2024 show that there were fewer jobs in the third quarter of 2024 than in the third quarter of 2023. However, salaries and bonuses paid to employees increased compared to the year before.

Total employment decreased by 133 000 or 1.2% compared to the second quarter from 10 738 000 jobs in June 2024 to 10 605 000 in September 2024, largely due to job losses in community services (-131 000 or -4.3%), business services (-15 000 or -0.6%), manufacturing (-4 000 or -0.3%), transport (-3 000 or -0.6%), mining (-2 000 or -0.4%) and electricity (-1 000 or -1.6%).

Picture: iStock

However, more jobs were created in trade (19 000 or 0.8%) and construction (4 000 or 0.7%).

Here are five more stories of the day:

