Top 10 stories of the day: Safa boss case continues | Sello Maake sues over HIV disclosure | SA eyes hosting F1 race

News today includes South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and his co-accused have failed to have their case struck off the roll.

Meanwhile, Legendary actor Sello Maake ka Ncube has issued a letter of demand against a newspaper for allegedly disclosing his HIV status without his consent.

Furthermore, the prospect of South Africa hosting a Formula One (F1) race has taken pole position on the starting grid.

Safa boss Danny Jordaan fails to have fraud case struck off the roll

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and his co-accused have failed to have their case struck off the roll.

Jordaan, alongside Safa chief financial officer (CFO) Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling, appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Tuesday.

Safa president Danny Jordaan appears before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 10 December 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Jordaan and Hluyo applied to have the case struck off the roll, citing unreasonable delays under Section 342(a) of the Criminal Procedure Act.

‘They failed’: Frustrated school food vendors ‘given the runaround’ by Gauteng Education

School food vendors have slammed the Gauteng Department of Education for alleged disregard and lack of urgency.

A group of vendors held a protest at the department’s offices in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday demanding to be reinstated and allowed to trade in and around schools in the province ahead of the 2025 academic year. It followed a similar protest by the group three weeks ago.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. Picture: Gauteng Education

The department banned all vendors from selling inside and around schools last month after a spike in food poisoning incidents involving children in the province. This ban was later lifted for those who complied with requirements or had registered with the relevant authorities.

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube takes legal action after disclosure of HIV status

Legendary actor Sello Maake ka Ncube has issued a letter of demand against a newspaper for allegedly disclosing his HIV status without his consent.

The veteran actor accuses the publication of breaching his privacy and defaming his character.

Award-winning actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube. Picture: Instagram @sellomkn

On Monday, Sunday World reported that the actor’s estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, alleged that he had exposed her to HIV during their marriage.

Child of South African drug mule in Mauritius prison to return home

Officials from the Department of Social Development have arrived in Mauritius to repatriate a five-year-old child born to a mother serving a prison sentence for drug trafficking on the island.

The delegation left on Monday and is expected to return to the country with the child on Friday.

Picture: iStock

According to spokesperson Bathembu Futshane, the department’s Adoptions and International Social Service (ISS) received a request from Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on 15 May 2024 to assist with family tracing, assessment and possible repatriation of the child.

SA in pole position to host F1 Grand Prix at Kyalami [VIDEO]

The prospect of South Africa hosting a Formula One (F1) race has taken pole position on the starting grid.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said a committee tasked with choosing a promoter to champion an F1 Grand Prix in South Africa will be announced soon.

The South African F1 Grand Prix is likely to take place at Kyalami. Picture: X/@AfricaFactsZone

“I have set up meetings with relevant people already, my term will be a failure if I don’t bring one of the biggest sporting tourist events to South Africa which is F1,” he said in July.

