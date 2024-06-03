Daily news update: The people have spoken | Hands-off Ramaphosa | DA coalition team | Bay floods

Here’s your morning news update from around the world and in South Africa for 3 June 2024: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrapped up the official election results ceremony with address to the nation; DA leader John Steenhuisen is bringing in the big guns for special coalition team, while ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party will not forget its principles when it holds coalition talks.

In more news, Nelson Mandela Bay floods leave a path of death and destruction in its wake.

News today: 3 June 2024

Elections 2024: ‘Our people have spoken’ – Cyril Ramaphosa

In his speech at the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC) national results centre in Midrand following the announcement of the election results, President Cyril Ramaphosa called upon political parties to recognise the results, saying they reflect the will of the people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a speech at the ceremony held to announce the results of the 2024 national and provincial election on Sunday. Picture: sanews.gov.za

In his speech at the announcement ceremony of the 2024 election results on Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the nation demonstrated through their votes that the country’s democracy is strong, robust and enduring.

‘Perilous time’: Helen Zille, Tony Leon to lead DA coalition team, says Steenhuisen

In his address to the nation, DA leader John Steenhuisen issued a stern warning to South Africans over potentially dangerous coalitions.

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

He revealed that former DA party leaders Helen Zille and Tony Leon, along with some of its most senior members, will lead negotiation talks to usher in a new coalition government for the country.

ANC will not let other parties demand that Ramaphosa step down – Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said his party will have discussions with other parties in the next few days to form a national government.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula speaks to the media at the IEC national results centre on Sunday, 2 June 2024. Picture: X/@MbalulaFikile

Mbalula, however, emphasised that the ANC “has principles, and won’t give those up” during coalition talks.

He also said the ANC will not let other parties demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa step down.

At least two dead – including baby girl – after floods in Eastern Cape

Rescue operations are underway across the Eastern Cape after heavy storms and floods ripped through the province.

Heavy storms in Eastern Cape

A man and a baby girl were killed in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) in Nelson Mandela Bay while four women are still missing.

Scenes from Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape following heavy rains. Pictures: NSRI

A vehicle with six occupants was also washed away near Rocklands in the early hours of Sunday morning. Five of the occupants were rescued, however one woman is still missing.

Repo rate not expected to decrease, but don’t cancel your insurance cover yet

The repo rate has now been at 8.25% for the past year after consumers were shocked by a 50 basis points increase in May 2023.

Life insurance and retirement savings are not just expenses. They are vital safeguards for your financial future. Picture: iStock

Although the repo rate is not expected to decrease, it is important for consumers to rather keep their insurance cover.

‘Sometimes God just wants to shake you’: Actress Sophie Ndaba on her hospitalisation

Wardrobe malfunction: Actress Sophie Ndaba recently sustained an injury…while slipping into a new dress at home.

Actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba. Pictures: Instagram/@sophiendaba_

“I had a great day playing golf with my girls. Got home to try on my dress, I slipped and snapped my ankle.

“For us deep thinkers, while we dress… Lesson 1: Always be present. I was dressing and in thinkland because of what was irritating me all day, stuck at the back of my mind,” the actress shared on social media.

48 hours in pictures

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including pictures of Jacob Zuma at the IEC ROC, the Hives performing onstage during the Road to Rio Babel Festival in Madrid, a practice round at the Park Lines BMX Tournament at Gold Reef City and demonstrators at the Amsterdam Zuidas finance centre during a climate march.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party secretary-general Sihle Ngubane, left, Jacob Zuma and the former president’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at the IEC’s national results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg on 1 June 2024. Picture: Ngel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Blitzboks finish sixth in Madrid Sevens Grand Final, now for Olympics qualifier

The Blitzboks’ disappointing showing at the Sevens Grand Final in Madrid ended how it began with Philip Snyman’s team losing to Ireland, for their fourth loss in five matches at the tournament.

Siviwe Soyizwapi of South Africa fails to stop Vuiviawa Naduvalo of Fiji in their Sevens match in Madrid this weekend. Picture: Borja B Hojas/Getty Images

Snyman’s team went 12-0 behind and while they scored a try in the second half through Impi Visser, ultimately lost 12-7 to end the tournament in sixth place.



Proteas respecting all their opposition at T20 World Cup

While they enter the tournament among the favourites to progress from their first-round group, Proteas bowling coach Eric Simons has warned that the national team need to respect all their opposition as they open their campaign at the T20 World Cup.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is fit and ready to compete for the Proteas at the T20 World Cup. Picture: Wikus de Wet/AFP

First up, the SA team will face Sri Lanka, just one place below them in the world rankings, in what is expected to be one of their toughest matches of the opening round.

And with the Proteas squad having been stunned by unfancied opposition the Netherlands at the last couple of World Cups in which they have competed, Simons insisted at the weekend that there was no danger of complacency against former T20 World Cup champions Sri Lanka.

