Top 10 stories of the day: Shauwn Mkhize’s home raid | Hawks probe R330m dodgy deal | Tensions over Bela Act

In today’s news update, a plethora of weapons were found by the Hawks in Shauwn Mkhize’s house, while payments to former ANC chaplain-general’s IT company are under investigation.

Furthermore, Deputy President Paul Mashatile and political parties expressed discontent over Bela Act developments.

News Today: 1 December 2024

More than 40 weapons found during raid at Shauwn Mkhize’s home

Shauwn Mkhize, president of Royal AM (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

When police and South African Revenue Services (Sars) officials raided Shauwn Mkhize’s house this week, they found more than just the documents and assets they were looking for.

The raid took place at the businesswoman’s La Lucia, Durban, house on Tuesday afternoon.

Continue reading here

Hawks probing R330m paid to ANC chaplain-general’s company just before wedding to education official

Former ANC chaplain-general, Rev Vukile Mehana on the last day of the ANC national conference on 20 December 2012 in Mangaung, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla

The Hawks are investigating payments totalling R330 million that the Eastern Cape Education Department made to the IT company owned by former ANC chaplain-general, Rev Vukile Mehana.

The payments were made to Sizwe Africa IT Group in 2021 and 2022, while Naledi Mbude-Mehana was the head of the provincial department.

Continue reading here

Three-month Bela Act grace period will not be abused, warns Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) bill into law at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in September.

Picture: GCIS.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa cautioned political parties and civil society groups against exploiting the grace period he granted to address two contested clauses in the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, urging them to find a consensus solution.

Ramaphosa’s comments follow controversy surrounding the alleged postponement of the implementation of the two clauses.

Continue reading here

‘They can find another sucker!’: Trump warns Brics countries against replacing dollar

US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP/File/Olivier DOULIERY

US President-elect Donald Trump sent a warning to Brics countries about creating a new currency.

“The idea that the Brics countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER,” Trump tweeted on Saturday night.

Continue reading here

R400k school fees debt case: Parents claim public school ‘unsuitable’ as it’s not predominantly white

The IRR is proposing that government pay parents directly for their children’s education in the form of school vouchers. Picture – iStock.

Parents of a schoolgirl formerly enrolled at St Cyprian’s School in the Western Cape have been ordered by the Western Cape High Court to find an alternative school for their daughter after losing a court bid last week over school fees.

The parents challenged the school’s decision not to re-enroll their daughter for the next academic year, despite owing R407,902.15 in unpaid fees.

Continue reading here

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

