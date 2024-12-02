Top 10 stories of the day: 10 000+ road deaths in 2024 | Zuma claims vote-rigging for reputation | Black Friday overview

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes more than 10 000 people have lost their lives on South Africa’s roads just in 2024 alone.

Meanwhile, professor of politics from the University of South Africa (Unisa) Dirk Kotzé has questioned the existence of the evidence of vote rigging that Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma claims to have.

Furthermore, Black Friday on 29 November delivered a day of exciting deals and shopping activity, performing well above a typical shopping day and marginally higher than the levels in 2023.

News Today: 2 December 2024

The weather service has warned of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and parts of North West, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal until at least Friday.– full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘More than 10,000 people killed on SA’s roads in 2024’ – Creecy says [VIDEO]

More than 10 000 people have lost their lives on South Africa’s roads just in 2024 alone.

This was revealed by Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy and her deputy, Mkhuleko Hlengwa on Sunday.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy and her deputy, Mkhuleko Hlengwa. Picture: X/@Dotransport

The Department of Transport launched its annual festive season road safety campaign under the theme “Every Day Without a Road Death – South Africa 2024”, in an effort to curb the rising number of accidents and fatalities.

CONTINUE READING: ‘More than 10,000 people killed on SA’s roads in 2024’ – Creecy says [VIDEO]

Gauteng department aims for 20 new schools by 2029, but ‘it is not enough’

New schools are in the pipeline for Gauteng as government seeks to keep up with demand.

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) is responsible for building new schools and it states that four per year will be built by 2029.

Picture: iStock

Concurrently, Gauteng has a growing number of independent schools offering a higher number of pupils registered in private schools relative to the rest of the country.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng department aims for 20 new schools by 2029, but ‘it is not enough’

Zuma making vote-rigging claim ‘to save his reputation’

Professor of politics from the University of South Africa (Unisa) Dirk Kotzé has questioned the existence of the evidence of vote rigging that Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma claims to have.

On Sunday, at a party rally in the east of Johannesburg, Zuma told his supporters that he had strong evidence against some officials who had stolen votes from the MK party and given them to other parties.

Jacob Zuma says he will return to court again over the election results. Picture: The Citizen

He said he would again approach the courts to declare the election results invalid.

CONTINUE READING: Zuma making vote-rigging claim ‘to save his reputation’

Riverlea primary school learners die in two separate incidents

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) is in mourning again after two learners from Wilhelmina Hoskins Primary School in Riverlea passed away.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane confirmed that a boy in Grade 7 died on Saturday and another boy in Grade 4 died on Monday.

Picture: Michel Bega

“Indeed, we are saddened by these deaths and wish to convey our condolences to the families and the school community during this difficult time,” said MEC Chiloane.

CONTINUE READING: Riverlea primary school learners die in two separate incidents

Black Friday overview: One consumer spent more than R400 000

Black Friday on 29 November delivered a day of exciting deals and shopping activity, performing well above a typical shopping day and marginally higher than the levels in 2023.

BankservAfrica tracked Black Friday sales over the full 24-hour period and analysed transaction volumes against the preceding day, representing a typical shopping day as well as Black Friday 2023 for a year-on-year comparison.

South Africans battle it out to take advantage of huge price cuts at Southgate Mall in Johannesburg, 29 November 2019. this year the queues were not so bad. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

BankservAfrica, an automated clearing house for card, cash and account-based transactions, said in a statement that its 3D-Secure online card authentication service showed the overall volumes were 27% more than the previous day and 6% higher compared to Black Friday 2023.

CONTINUE READING: Black Friday overview: One consumer spent more than R400 000

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Shauwn Mkhize’s home raid | Hawks probe R330m dodgy deal | Tensions over Bela Act