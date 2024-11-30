Top 10 stories of the day: No ‘ill-discipline’ in SANDF| Taxis removed from Tshwane’s roads| Betway Summer Cup

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news headlines, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has ramped up operations along the Zimbabwean border in Limpopo and revealed that pregnant women are crossing the border illegally to access social grants for their children.

The SANDF faced criticism from EFF MP Carl Niehaus over the conduct of deployed soldiers. However, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga dismissed allegations of general misconduct within the force.

It was a bad day for taxi drivers in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on Friday as 264 unroadworthy vehicles were taken off the road.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the taxis were targeted in a “massive pre-dawn crackdown” involving the National Traffic Police, National Traffic Ant-Corruption Unit, Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police.

In sports, Kaizer Chiefs wasted a good opportunity to move up to third position on the Betway Premiership. Meanwhile the Proteas cruised to a 233-run victory over Sri Lanka with more than a day to spare in the opening Test in Durban on Saturday.

News Today: 30 November 2024

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an alert for extremely high fire danger conditions over the Free State, North West and the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape on Sunday.

Read the full forecast here

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Motshekga dismisses allegations of ‘rampant ill-disciple’ in SANDF



While her office acknowledged being aware of an incident that occurred last year, Minister Angie Motshekga refuted claims that such behavior was a norm in the defence force.

The SANDF. Photo: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

“Yes, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans has been briefed by the Chief of the SANDF, and is aware of incidents of ill-discipline and misconduct by some of our soldiers deployed in the Eastern DRC under Monusco.”

Read more here

SANDF says pregnant women entering South Africa illegally to secure grants



Speaking to the media, the SANDF’s Major Shihlangoma Mahlahlane revealed that there is an increase in pregnant women entering the country so they can register their children as South African citizens.

Picture: Facebook/SA National Defence Force

On Thursday, the SANDF’s Operation Corona conducted night patrols to combat illegal immigration.

Read more here





In the news: More than 250 taxis removed from Tshwane’s roads



The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the taxis were targeted in a “massive pre-dawn crackdown” involving the National Traffic Police, National Traffic Ant-Corruption Unit, Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police.

More than 250 taxis were taken off the roads in Soshanguve on Friday. Picture: X/@TrafficRTMC

Taxis without proper permits, that were unroadworthy and that were suspected to be stolen were identified.

Read more here

In the news: MK party refutes claims its ‘targeting’ ANC and EFF members for growth [VIDEO]



As the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party prepares to mark a year since its formation, the party said it is not targeting the Africa National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for growth.

MK party leader Jacob Zuma looks on during a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg on 22 August 2024. Picture: EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP

Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party, founded on 16 December, is gearing up to celebrate its first anniversary as a political force in South Africa.

Read more here

South Africa end fightback from Sri Lanka to win first Test in Durban



Though the tourists put up a gutsy fight on day four, the Proteas coasted to a 233-run victory over Sri Lanka with more than a day to spare in the opening Test in Durban on Saturday.

Members of the SA team celebrating a wicket during the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Saturday. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Resuming their second innings at 103/5 in the morning session, still needing 413 runs to win with only five wickets in hand, Sri Lanka’s batters dug deep.

Read more here

Gutsy Royal AM hold wasteful Kaizer Chiefs to a draw



Kaizer Chiefs wasted a good opportunity to move up to third position on the Betway Premiership standings when they let a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Royal AM at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.

Levy Mashiane of Royal AM celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi made two changes to the team that won 2-1 against Richards Bay midweek.

Read more here

Atticus Finch mocks the Summer Cup favourites



Atticus Finch produced a storming finish to win the R6-million Betway Summer Cup at Turffontein over 2000m on Saturday.

The 2024 Summer Cup. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen

Trained by Alec Laird and ridden by Calvin Habib, the five-year-old gelding started at odds of 20-1 – continuing a modern trend of outsiders winning Joburg’s premier horse race.

Read more here

‘I am so grateful to Minister Gayton McKenzie’: Makhadzi



Multi-award-winning musician Makhadzi has expressed her gratitude to the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, for his support ahead of her upcoming one-woman show.

Makhadzi will have one-woman show in December at Peter Mokaba Stadium.Picture: Instagram/makhadzisa

After pledging in October this year to purchase 200 tickets, the minister exceeded his promise by buying 600 tickets.

Read more here

More news headlines

Seven Chinese nationals deny trafficking, say Malawian workers came to SA ‘willingly’

How to avoid being a ‘soft target’ for criminals this festive season









