Top 10 stories of the day: Shivambu gets new role in MK party | Matric papers saga | SABC Bill

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has appointed former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu as the party’s secretary-general, while the 2024 matric exams has been hit by printing scandal.

Furthermore, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi has withdrawn the contentious SABC Bill.

News Today: 10 November 2024

Moving up the ranks: Zuma appoints Floyd Shivambu as MK party secretary-general

Former Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu has joined the MK party. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) and former president Jacob Zuma has appointed Floyd Shivambu as the party’s fifth secretary-general of the party.

The latest development in the top structure of the MK party comes after Dr Sifiso Maseko resigned last week to return to his role in the Gauteng Health Department.

Billion-rand bombshell: Private printing of matric papers ‘inflates cost by R2.6bn’

Pupils sit for their English Paper 1 for their matric final exam at Tygerberg High School on 30 October 2023 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The Department of Basic Education’s decision to allow provincial departments to outsource the printing of matric papers instead of using the state-owned Government Printing Works (GPW), is raising concerns about corruption and price gouging.

The reason for the department’s costly decision has been attributed to alleged concerns about exam paper leakages by government officials.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain on the cards for KZN and Gauteng

Cars are seen semi-submerged on the Durban roads during severe floods on 10 October 2017 in Durban. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jabulani Langa

From baking heat to buckets of rain: Gauteng has been experiencing a mixed bag of extreme weather lately with heavy rain expected to fall from Sunday through to Monday evening.

The latest prediction of up to 50mm rain for Gauteng comes as the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 4 warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal from midnight on Sunday.

Gungubele not pleased after SABC Bill withdrawn by DA minister

SABC’s office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi’s decision to withdraw the SABC Bill has sparked discontent from his deputy, Mondli Gungubele.

Gungubele initially introduced the bill in October 2023 to replace the outdated Broadcasting Act of 1999.

The draft legislation proposed a new funding model for the SABC, to be developed within three years of enactment.

ActionSA tells Al Jama-ah to remove Gwamanda as Joburg councillor, DA demands investigation

City of Johannesburg mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

In the wake of former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s dismissal as MMC for Community Development, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA have called for further action and investigations into his tenure.

ActionSA has urged Al Jama-ah to completely remove Gwamanda from his council position, while the DA demanded a thorough investigation into his activities during his time in the mayoral office.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

