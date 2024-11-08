Top 10 stories of the day: Eskom could switch off Joburg | Gauteng tuckshops closed | Weekly economic wrap

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Eskom has announced its intent to implement power cuts across Joburg, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food at school, and we look at all the things that affected the South African economy this week.

Also, you can now watch Miss SA Mia le Roux compete in the Miss Universe pageant on SABC, and the Springboks have opted for a 7–1 split on the bench against Scotland on Saturday.

News today: 8 November

The eastern regions of South Africa should expect rainy weather until at least Monday. – full weather forecast here.

Eskom’s threat to cut power in Gauteng ‘raises questions about fairness’ – These areas may be affected

A standoff between state-owned electricity giants has Johannesburg’s fortunes at stake.

Picture: The Citizen / Michel Bega

Eskom announced on Thursday their intent to implement power cuts across Johannesburg due to a multi-billion-rand debt owed by the city.

The tuckshop is closed: Gauteng education suspends all food sales in and near schools

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food within and around school premises until further notice.

The Alexandra spaza shop where a child who died of food poisoning allegedly bought snacks. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

This decision comes after the recent and alarming increase in incidents of foodborne illnesses affecting pupils across various schools in the province.

Weekly economic wrap: Trumping all over the rand and gold

South Africa had a quiet week on the economic front, but the rand and the gold price were affected by the election of Donald Trump as the next US president.

Picture: iStock

The PMI stayed above the 50-mark in South Africa, while electricity production and consumption increased in September.

Petzer-Liebenberg rift: Land, cattle, Zuma’s daughter and accusations

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg claims Willem Petzer, the controversial Facebook activist who campaigns against farm murders, among other things, asked him for money to buy land and cattle in Namibia.

Louis Liebenberg appears at Bronkhorstspruit Magistrates Court on 31 October in Bronkhorstspruit. He stands trial on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money laundering. Picture: Gallo Images

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility where he is being held, Liebenberg said Petzer approached him for money to buy land and livestock in 2022.

SA-Mozambique Lebombo border reopens after army deployed [VIDEO]

The Border Management Authority (BMA) confirmed on Friday afternoon that the Lebombo border post between South Africa and Mozambique has been reopened.

A screengrab of videos on X showing the border being partially reopened.

On Thursday, the BMA temporarily closed the border crossing into Mozambique following a wave of protests that broke out around Maputo.

Mother who allegedly hired hitmen to murder ‘drug-addict’ son remains behind bars

A woman who allegedly hired hitmen to murder her son, planning to claim from life insurance, will remain behind bars until her next court appearance.

Shayhieda Dollie of Gelvandale, Gqeberha, appeared before the New Brighton Magistrate Court. Picture: NPA

49-year-old Shayhieda Dollie of Gelvandale, in Gqeberha, appeared before the New Brighton Magistrate Court on Friday.

Here’s where to watch Mia le Roux’s Miss Universe shot

South Africans will be able to watch and cheer on Miss South Africa Mia le Roux as she competes at the Miss Universe after SABC 3 confirmed the broadcast of the pageant in Mexico.

South Africans will be able to watch and cheer on Miss South Africa Mia le Roux as she competes at the Miss Universe after SABC 3 confirmed the broadcast of the pageant. Picture Supplied (SJ van Zyl)

“We are proud to broadcast Miss Universe 2024 to South Africans again this year, but even more honoured to champion our current Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux – 1.8 million viewers tuned in to watch her crowning on S3 in August,” averred S3 Head of Channel, Sane Zondi.

‘Close’ to the roots: A conversation with Skip Marley

As the grandson of reggae icon Bob Marley, Skip Marley has music flowing through his veins.

Skip Marley. Supplied Picture: Jack McCain

Though he’s carved out his own distinct path in the industry, blending genres from reggae, pop, and R&B to Afrobeats, the Marley legacy is undeniably woven into his artistry.

Springboks go 7-1 against Scots with Eben Etzebeth named captain

The Springboks have backed a 7-1 bench split of forwards to backs for their opening match of their end-of-year-tour against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday (kick-off 6:10pm), while lock Eben Etzebeth was named as captain with loose forward Siya Kolisi playing off the bench.

Eben Etzebeth will lead the Springboks while Pieter-Steph du Toit will play off the bench in their end-of-year-tour match against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, as he has been known to do, has surprised by naming a much changed team from the one that beat Argentina in their final game of the Rugby Championship in September, with just four players retaining their place, as he shakes things up for the game against the Scots.

TS Galaxy boss Sukazi announce new coach after Ramovic exit

TS Galaxy have appointed Adnan Beganovic as the club’s new head coach following Sead Ramovic’s shock resignation.

The club has appointed Adnan Beganovic as their new head coach. Picture: Reinhardt Hamman/BackpagePix

On Wednesday, the German coach announced his exit from The Rockets live on TV following the club’s 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership.

Yesterday’s news recap

