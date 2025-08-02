Top 10 stories of the day: Ramakgopa on tariffs and BEE, Aarto commencement date, Mbeki, Appollis and more

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 2 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, Minster of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramakgopa denied suggestions that the United States’ 30% tariffs on South African trade was a result of the country’s broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) policy.

National government gazetted the commencement dates of the Aarto demerit system in a staggered implementation of the Aarto Act, as the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the Construction Education Training Authority (Ceta) engaged in a war of words over alleged corruption.

Orlando Pirates’ new signing Oswin Appollis made an impressive debut for the Buccaneers in the MTN8, while SA’s hottest artists are reflecting on a glitzy evening at the Basadi in Music Vanguard Awards.

Weather forecast

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), rain and showers are also likely in the south-western parts of the country heading into Monday.

Otherwise, partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected in other parts of the country, it said.

SAWS also said a cold front will hit the Western Cape on Monday, along with rainfall. It expects the cold front and rainfall to move to the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Ramakgopa dismisses claims US tariffs target BEE policy, but admits it needs tweaking

From August, South Africa will be lumped with a 30% tariff on goods traded with the United States after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration failed to negotiate a deal with their American counterparts.

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during a ANC media briefing on 2 August 2025. Picture: X / @MYANC

Ramakgopa said the tariffs had “huge economic implications” as they threatened jobs but said the situation was forcing the country to look for more agreeable trading partners elsewhere.

Extortion suspect killed in shootout with Eastern Cape police

Police investigating an alleged extortion ring in rural Eastern Cape were in a gunfight with a suspect on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was travelling with a passenger who left the scene unharmed, but in custody to undergo further interrogation.

Khampepe Commission is the right platform for Mbeki, Mabandla to tell their story, court rules

Former president Thabo Mbeki and ex-justice minister Brigitte Mabandla lost a court battle to intervene in a damages case related to the failure to prosecute apartheid-era crimes.

The case related to claims that between 1998 to 2017, the government actively blocked investigations into Truth and Reconciliation Commission-referred matters.

Haven’t filed your tax return yet? Here’s how to avoid mistakes

It is tax season again, which means it is time for taxpayers to stress pleasing the bean counters at the South African Revenue Service.

Here is some expert advice from top professionals in South Africa’s investment and finance industry.

Union expects ‘mass exodus’ of pilots as 12-day Flysafair strike ends

FlySafair confirmed on Friday that its management had signed a formal agreement with the trade union Solidarity to end the pilot’s strike.

However, Solidarity spokesperson Helgard Cronjé believed the mediation process came at a high cost and could have been resolved earlier.

Government announces when Aarto demerit system will start

Clauses relating to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) demerit system will come into effect next year.

Implementation of the act will be done in phases, beginning in December for some municipalities.

‘The public deserves better’: Outa and Ceta trade barbs after protest

Outa protested outside the Ceta offices earlier this week, with the two organisations trading heated words over allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage is wanting an audience with newly appointed Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela to discusses the authority’s effectiveness.

Appollis helps Pirates make perfect start to MTN8 title defence

Buccaneers debutant Oswin Appollis was on the scoresheet as his new employers registered a win in the MTN8 quarterfinals.

The win gave new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou the perfect start, who was thrilled with the domestic season-opening victory.

Laconco, Lootlove and Relebogile Mabotja among big winners at Basadi in Music Vanguard Awards

The Vanguard Awards recognise women in often-overlooked roles – from managers and producers to stylists and other creatives who drive the industry’s success stories.

The evening also saw special honours awarded to two trailblazing women.

