Appollis helps Pirates make perfect start to MTN8 title defence

Goals from Appollis and Maswanganyi were enough to send the Buccaneers to the semifinals of the MTN8.

Orlando Pirates made sure to continue defending their title by booking a spot into the semifinals of the MTN8 after they defeated Polokwane City 2-0 at a sold-out Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



A well-taken goal by Oswin Appollis against his former team and a penalty from Patrick Maswanganyi gave the Buccaneers a bright start to their title defence.



It was not only the perfect start for the Buccaneers, but it was also the start that new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou would have wished for.



As expected, Pirates dominated possession from the first whistle and Appollis almost scored in the first minute of the match, but his shot went narrowly wide of goal.



Appollis was not to be denied from scoring on debut for Pirates against his former team when he coolly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper in the 13th minute to give the Buccaneers the lead.



With Pirates putting them under tremendous pressure, Polokwane City resorted to playing counter-attacking football and trying to score from long range.



Appollis, who was causing all sorts of problems for the City defence, earned Pirates a penalty in the 33rd minute after he was fouled inside the box. Maswanganyi stepped up and converted the spot kick to make sure that the Buccaneers took a comfortable 2-0 lead into the half-time break.



The visitors took the game to the hosts in the second half as they looked for some goals of their own, but it was Pirates who looked likely to score another goal.



Deon Hotto was unlucky not to score the third goal for the Buccaneers in the 65th minute when the ball hit the crossbar from his well-taken free kick just outside the box.



Ouaddou also gave Tshepang Moremi and Yanela Mbuthuma their Pirates debuts in the second half, but they could not add to the goal tally from the first half.



In the end, the goals from Appollis and Maswanganyi were enough to send the Buccaneers to the semifinals of the MTN8.