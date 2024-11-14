Top 10 stories of the day: Body recovered at Stilfontein | 50 Giyani pupils hospitalised | Bafana qualify for AFCON 2025

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the decomposed body of an illegal miner has been recovered from the Stilfontein mine in the North West province.

Meanwhile, fifty pupils from a Giyani primary school have been hospitalised following a suspected food poisoning incident.

Furthermore, Bafana Bafana qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals (AFCON) yesterday without kicking a ball.

News Today: 14 November 2024

While there will be fog and isolated showers and thundershowers in a few places, most of South Africa will experience warm weather. – full weather forecast here.

Decomposed body of illegal miner brought to surface at Stilfontein mine [VIDEO]

The decomposed body of an illegal miner has been recovered from the Stilfontein mine in the North West province.

It is understood the body of the zama zama was retrieved just after 11am on Thursday.

Picture: @newstruthliz/AP

More than 4,000 illegal miners remain underground.

Covid-19 tenderpreneur Hamilton Ndlovu sentenced to 30 days for contempt

Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu, a well-known Covid-19 tenderpreneur who won lucrative contracts totalling over R170 million during the pandemic, has been ordered to be imprisoned for 30 days.

The Special Tribunal has ordered the Johannesburg businessman to be imprisoned for 30 days after the Tribunal found Ndlovu in contempt of the Tribunal’s forfeiture order issued on 7 June 2022.

Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu found guilty of contempt, failing to comply with forfeiture order. Picture: Supplied.

Ndlovu and his associated companies have, however, failed to surrender the following assets as part of the forfeiture order:

The Scania trucks

The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

2020 Cartier Gentlemen’s wristwatch with black leather bracelet

2020 Rolex Oyster perpetual white Roman numerals gentleman’s wristwatch with gold and silver bracelet Model 126233

50 Giyani pupils hospitalised in suspected food poisoning incident

Fifty pupils from a Giyani primary school have been hospitalised following a suspected food poisoning incident.

The Limpopo Department of Health Spokesperson, Neil Shikwambana, confirmed to SABC News that 50 pupils from Dzumeri Primary School have been hospitalised due to a suspected foodborne illness.

Picture for illustration: iStock

“The report that we have for our medical team is that all learners look stable; they are being seen by the doctors and all our medical staff at the causality of the Nkhensani Hospital in the greater Giyani area,” he said.

‘Improving their golf skills on full pay’: Suspended magistrates earn R1m salaries for years

Parliament has expressed frustration over the prolonged disciplinary processes that allow suspended magistrates to continue earning their salaries for years.

On Wednesday, the Magistrates Commission briefed Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, providing updates on cases of magistrates suspended for misconduct.

Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair. Picture: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theana Breugem

During the meeting, Naome Manaka, chairperson of the Magistrates Commission’s Ethics Committee, presented updates on several ongoing cases involving magistrates.

Bafana qualify for AFCON 2025 as Sudan shock Congo

Bafana Bafana qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals (AFCON) yesterday without kicking a ball.

South Sudan’s 3-2 win over Congo-Brazzaville in Juba means that Hugo Broos’ side cannot finish lower than second in Group K and will be on the plane to Morocco at the end of next year.

Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana have qualified for AFCON 2025. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Broos’ talk of resignation if Bafana failed to qualify has also now been rendered null and void. The Belgian’s comments last week always appeared low-risk, with a spectacular set of results required for Bafana not to make it to the finals.

