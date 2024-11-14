It will be cloudy but warm tomorrow with some rain expected

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

While there will be fog and isolated showers and thundershowers in a few places, most of South Africa will experience warm weather.

Weather warnings, 15 November

In its latest regional forecast, the SA Weather Service (Saws) warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in most of Northern Cape and the northern parts of Western Cape on Friday.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Friday 15 November

Gauteng:

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the north with evening showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and the thundershowers in the east where it will be cloudy.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm.

It will be cloudy in the Lowveld.

North West Province:

Fine in the west at first, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Morning fog patches over the extreme east at first, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Very hot in the north, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east, with isolated to showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot over north-western parts and cool along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to southeasterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with fog in places, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly at first, otherwise light southerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with fog in places, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northeasterly, but fresh in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy with fog over the interior and isolated showers and rain over the eastern parts in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in places in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

