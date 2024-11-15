Top 10 stories of the day: Soldiers to fight Zama Zamas | Cyril tackles food poisoning | Mia withdraws from Miss Universe

In today’s news, 1 100 have been deployed to fight illegal mining, President Cyril Ramaphosa held a family meeting on the food poisoning crisis, and only 23% of Checkers Sixty60 drivers are South African.

Also, Miss SA Mia le Roux has withdrawn from Miss Universe for health reasons, the Proteas were crushed by India in a record T20 defeat, and Kaizer Chiefs have been fined R150 000 by the PSL for more fan misbehaviour.

News today: 15 November

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and high temperatures in parts of the Eastern Cape as a result of a heatwave. – full weather forecast here.

1 100 soldiers deployed to help fight illegal mining

Boots are back on the ground in support of authorities fighting illegal mining.



President Cyril Ramaphosa extended Operation Prosper, which is aimed at fighting illegal mining and associated crime.

Ramaphosa vows to shut down shops linked to children food poisoning deaths

The spaza shops and street vendors that have been implicated in the deaths of South African children in food-borne illnesses will be shut down.



This is what President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday evening in his family meeting about the government’s response to food-borne illnesses and deaths.

Hire more South Africans for Checkers Sixty60 deliveries, says Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the low number of South African drivers on Checkers’ Sixty60 delivery service is an insult to the country.



This comes after Shoprite confirmed on Monday that only 23% of the drivers on service provider Pingo were locals.

Man arrested for bomb threats at Cape Town government buildings

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making bomb threats and contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities Act, Act 33 of 2004.



He was arrested by a multi-disciplinary team comprising the Hawks’ Crimes Against The State, Western Cape Crime Intelligence, the Special Task Force and the South African Police Service (Saps) Bomb Disposal Unit.

Hawks seek help in R40 million gold and silver bar theft case at farm

The Hawks in the Northern Cape are asking for assistance in finding a suspect linked to a case where gold and silver bars worth R40 million were stolen from a farm.



To help resolve an ongoing investigation involving stolen gold and silver bars at Witsloot Farm in Vosburg in November 2022, the Hawk’s Serious Organised Crime Investigation team is asking the public for help in finding Mayeso Ginora Lufeyo.

Weekly economic wrap: Rand dives, mining and employment up

This week saw the rand breaching the psychological barrier of R18 thanks to Donald Trump’s election win, but on the positive side, employment increased by 1.4%, while mining production increased sharply by 4.7%.



Lisette IJssel de Schepper, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), says the rand tends to be volatile in its reaction to global market dynamics. The local currency depreciated by over 5% against the US dollar compared to a week ago and traded at R18.20 on Friday afternoon.

Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux withdraws from Miss Universe competition

The Miss South Africa organisation announced on Friday that Miss SA 2024, Mia Le Roux, has withdrawn from the Miss Universe competition.



According to the organisation, Le Roux withdrew due to health concerns.

‘Hopefully we can bring you an Elon interview one day’ – MacG after sit-down with Musk’s dad, Errol [VIDEO]

A combination of persistence, luck, and good timing has landed Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho’s podcast an interview with Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk in the latest episode.



“Elon Musk is set to play a big role in American politics over the next four years. And he was born here, so the man who will shape the world at large was shaped by South Africa. I knew we had to speak to the people who raised him,” MacG told The Citizen.

Proteas crushed by India in record T20 defeat

The Proteas were demolished by India last night, crumbling in a 135-run defeat as the tourists wrapped up a 3-1 series victory in the fourth and final T20 International at the Wanderers.



India laid the foundation with a magnificent partnership between Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, and chasing a mammoth target in response, the hosts were violently crushed.

Chiefs fined another R150 000 for supporter misbehaviour

Kaizer Chiefs have been fined R150 000 by the Premier Soccer League after their supporters threw missiles during the 4-0 Carling Knockout quarterfinal loss to Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on November 2.



“The respondent (Chiefs) pleaded guilty as charged … Chiefs have been fined R200 000 half of which is suspended for 12 months, on the condition that they are not found guilty of the same offence,” said PSL Prosecutor Zola Majavu.

