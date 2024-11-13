Top 10 stories of the day: Danny Jordaan gets R20k bail | 4 000 illegal miners trapped | Karlien van Jaarsveld’s marriage

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has been released on bail after appearing in court for fraud, about 4 000 illegal miners trapped underground in Stilfontein will be smoked out, the Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said. She also said the SABC Bill was withdrawn without Cabinet’s approval.

In entertainment, Afrikaans music legend Karlien van Jaarsveld has discussed her marriage to ‘liefling van Loftus’ Derick Hougaard and actress Khwezi Ndlovu has refuted allegations she snatched her fiancé from another woman.

In sport, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has given Kaizer Motaung R2 million for his birthday.

New today: 13 November

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding, strong winds, and small hail in parts of the Free State, North West, and Northern Cape; damaging winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea; and extremely uncomfortable conditions in parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Safa President Danny Jordaan released on R20,000 bail

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has been released on R20,000 bail after his arrest over alleged R1.3 million fraud.

SAFA President, Danny Jordaan appears at Palm Ridge magistrate’s court alongside Trevor Neethling and Gronie Hluyo (SAFA CFO) in Johannesburg for corruption and fraud. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

He was arrested and charged with fraud after allegedly spending R1.3 million of the association’s funds for his personal benefit.

Continue reading

‘Criminals are not to be helped’: Ntshavheni on why govt will not assist trapped illegal miners in Stilfontein

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government will not provide assistance to the large group of illegal miners currently trapped underground in Stilfontein, North West.

Kagiso residents try to apprehend illegal miners in a makeshift mineshaft on 4 August 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

An estimated 4 000 illegal miners remain underground in a mining shaft in Stilfontein.

Continuer reading

‘It’s not Mr Malatsi’s bill’: Ntshavheni says SABC Bill withdrawn without Cabinet’s approval

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the SABC Bill was withdrawn without Cabinet’s approval.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS

Ntshavheni held a media briefing on Wednesday regarding Cabinet meeting outcomes.

Continue reading

‘Zuma–Gupta years far from over’: Hlophe slammed after asking what crimes Guptas committed

John Hlophe has been slammed for his comments on the controversial Gupta brothers, with the MK party parliamentary leader accused of shielding the family from accountability.

Ajay and Atul Gupta, and Duduzane Zuma in Johannesburg on 4 March 2011. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi

During a questions and answers session in parliament on Tuesday, Hlophe raised eyebrows when he asked why National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi was “not held accountable for misleading the nation that the UAE is refusing to cooperate with South Africa” in the brothers’ extradition.

Continue reading

Rand dives thanks to Trump while Bitcoin shines thanks to Musk

After trading under the psychological barrier of R18, the Rand has returned to trading above R18 again due to a stronger dollar after Donald Trump was elected US president, while Bitcoin shot up to an all-time high before settling slightly lower on Wednesday.

Picture: iStock

The Rand’s woes are due to the US dollar reaching a four-month high that saw the Rand breaching R18 on Tuesday morning after losing almost 3% of its value over the past week. On Wednesday afternoon, the Rand was trading at R18.14 to the US dollar. In September the Rand reached its best level since February last year, trading at R17.10.

Continue reading

Operations suspended at Lebombo border post after protesters seize Maputo corridor

Processing was temporarily halted at the Lebombo border post between South Africa and Mozambique once again on Wednesday afternoon.

A screengrab of protesters ‘seizing control’ of the Ressano Garcia border point on the Mozambican side of South Africa’s Lebombo border post.

Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Dr Mike Masiapato stressed the border post had not been completely closed but activities at Lebombo were suspended temporarily in light of protests in Mozambique.

Continue reading

Karlien van Jaarsveld: ‘Ek sou alles weer presies dieselfde doen’

As Karlien van Jaarsveld die tyd kon terugdraai, sou sy dinge presies dieselfde gedoen het, want sy voel elke mens het ’n pad om op hierdie aarde te stap. Só het die bekende sangeres aan Rian van Heerden vertel in hierdie week se aflewering van Laataand by Rian.

al was daar al damme vol trane en moeilike tye, sal Karlien altyd vir Derick ’n sagte plek hê. Instagram: Karlien van Jaarsveld

In ’n openhartige gesprek het Karlien vir Rian vertel van haar dae in Revolusie, ’n Afrikaanse rockgroep, haar egskeiding van die voormalige rugbyspeler en liefling van Loftus Derick Hougaard, haar sangloopbaan en familie.

Lees verder

‘I’ve never snatched a man from my friends’: Khwezi Ndlovu denies rumours after lobola ceremony

After celebrating her lobola ceremony over the weekend, actress Khwezi Ndlovu has spoken out about rumours surrounding her relationship.

Umkhokha: The Curse star, Khwezi Ndlovu. Picture: Instagram/@kwezi_ndlovu

The actress is soon-to-be wife to the father of her twin boys, popular KwaZulu-Natal businessman Sibongiseni Mageza Mbambo.

Continue reading

Rassie’s mind games ahead of England Test: Who’ll run out for Boks?

The master of mind games and innovation, Bok boss Rassie Erasmus, has for the second week running left his team announcement to as late as is allowed for this weekend’s big Test against England at Twickenham.

Will Manie Libbok be the chosen one to run the Bok game against England on Saturday? Picture: EPA/EFE

Erasmus, who over the last few years has generally named his team on a Tuesday for a Saturday Test, last week kept Scotland guessing until Thursday before naming a surprise lineup without several first-choice World Cup stars and a bench split seven-one between forwards and backs, and he’s opted to also keep England guessing this week.

Continue reading

PSL chairman Khoza presents Motaung with R2 million gift

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has hailed Kaizer Motaung for his contribution to the development of football in South Africa.

Dr. Kaizer Motaung during the 2024 National Soccer League Annual General Meeting at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg on Wednesday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

In a moving ceremony to mark the opening of the PSL quadrennial general meeting in Sandton on Wednesday, Khoza presented an R2 million birthday gift to the Kaizer Chiefs chairman.

Continue reading

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Lenasia South clashes | Unemployment decreases by 1.4% | ‘Muvhango’ creator’s bail conditions eased