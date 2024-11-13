Top 10 stories of the day: Danny Jordaan gets R20k bail | 4 000 illegal miners trapped | Karlien van Jaarsveld’s marriage
Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
In today’s news, South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has been released on bail after appearing in court for fraud, about 4 000 illegal miners trapped underground in Stilfontein will be smoked out, the Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said. She also said the SABC Bill was withdrawn without Cabinet’s approval.
In entertainment, Afrikaans music legend Karlien van Jaarsveld has discussed her marriage to ‘liefling van Loftus’ Derick Hougaard and actress Khwezi Ndlovu has refuted allegations she snatched her fiancé from another woman.
In sport, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has given Kaizer Motaung R2 million for his birthday.
New today: 13 November
Safa President Danny Jordaan released on R20,000 bail
South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has been released on R20,000 bail after his arrest over alleged R1.3 million fraud.
He was arrested and charged with fraud after allegedly spending R1.3 million of the association’s funds for his personal benefit.
‘Criminals are not to be helped’: Ntshavheni on why govt will not assist trapped illegal miners in Stilfontein
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government will not provide assistance to the large group of illegal miners currently trapped underground in Stilfontein, North West.
An estimated 4 000 illegal miners remain underground in a mining shaft in Stilfontein.
‘It’s not Mr Malatsi’s bill’: Ntshavheni says SABC Bill withdrawn without Cabinet’s approval
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the SABC Bill was withdrawn without Cabinet’s approval.
Ntshavheni held a media briefing on Wednesday regarding Cabinet meeting outcomes.
‘Zuma–Gupta years far from over’: Hlophe slammed after asking what crimes Guptas committed
John Hlophe has been slammed for his comments on the controversial Gupta brothers, with the MK party parliamentary leader accused of shielding the family from accountability.
During a questions and answers session in parliament on Tuesday, Hlophe raised eyebrows when he asked why National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi was “not held accountable for misleading the nation that the UAE is refusing to cooperate with South Africa” in the brothers’ extradition.
Rand dives thanks to Trump while Bitcoin shines thanks to Musk
After trading under the psychological barrier of R18, the Rand has returned to trading above R18 again due to a stronger dollar after Donald Trump was elected US president, while Bitcoin shot up to an all-time high before settling slightly lower on Wednesday.
The Rand’s woes are due to the US dollar reaching a four-month high that saw the Rand breaching R18 on Tuesday morning after losing almost 3% of its value over the past week. On Wednesday afternoon, the Rand was trading at R18.14 to the US dollar. In September the Rand reached its best level since February last year, trading at R17.10.
Operations suspended at Lebombo border post after protesters seize Maputo corridor
Processing was temporarily halted at the Lebombo border post between South Africa and Mozambique once again on Wednesday afternoon.
Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Dr Mike Masiapato stressed the border post had not been completely closed but activities at Lebombo were suspended temporarily in light of protests in Mozambique.
Karlien van Jaarsveld: ‘Ek sou alles weer presies dieselfde doen’
As Karlien van Jaarsveld die tyd kon terugdraai, sou sy dinge presies dieselfde gedoen het, want sy voel elke mens het ’n pad om op hierdie aarde te stap. Só het die bekende sangeres aan Rian van Heerden vertel in hierdie week se aflewering van Laataand by Rian.
In ’n openhartige gesprek het Karlien vir Rian vertel van haar dae in Revolusie, ’n Afrikaanse rockgroep, haar egskeiding van die voormalige rugbyspeler en liefling van Loftus Derick Hougaard, haar sangloopbaan en familie.
‘I’ve never snatched a man from my friends’: Khwezi Ndlovu denies rumours after lobola ceremony
After celebrating her lobola ceremony over the weekend, actress Khwezi Ndlovu has spoken out about rumours surrounding her relationship.
The actress is soon-to-be wife to the father of her twin boys, popular KwaZulu-Natal businessman Sibongiseni Mageza Mbambo.
Rassie’s mind games ahead of England Test: Who’ll run out for Boks?
The master of mind games and innovation, Bok boss Rassie Erasmus, has for the second week running left his team announcement to as late as is allowed for this weekend’s big Test against England at Twickenham.
Erasmus, who over the last few years has generally named his team on a Tuesday for a Saturday Test, last week kept Scotland guessing until Thursday before naming a surprise lineup without several first-choice World Cup stars and a bench split seven-one between forwards and backs, and he’s opted to also keep England guessing this week.
PSL chairman Khoza presents Motaung with R2 million gift
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has hailed Kaizer Motaung for his contribution to the development of football in South Africa.
In a moving ceremony to mark the opening of the PSL quadrennial general meeting in Sandton on Wednesday, Khoza presented an R2 million birthday gift to the Kaizer Chiefs chairman.
