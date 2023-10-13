King Cetshwayo bridge demolition: List of 35-hour N2, M13 road closures, alternate routes

Your ultimate guide to all the 35-hour road closures on Durban's N2 and M13 this weekend due to the King Cetshwayo bridge demolition.

Traffic on the N2 and M13 will be severely affected this weekend by road closures due to the demolition of the King Cetshwayo bridge. Photo: iStock

The SA National Roads Agency Limited’s (Sanral) demolition of the M13 (King Cetshwayo bridge) over the N2 highway in Durban on Saturday afternoon will lead to road closures effective for a period of 35 hours.

Motorists are urged to take note of the various closures which will severely affect traffic from 6pm on Saturday, 14 October until 5am on Monday, 16 October.

According to Sanral, this major road network has been under severe stress for a number of years, as traffic volumes have exceeded the original design capacity of the EB Cloete Interchange and its feeder roads.

The demolition of half of the bridge forms part of the agency’s overall upgrade project of the N2.

Bridge demolition: Full list of N2 and M13 road closures

The N2, M13, and M19 (Umgeni Road) in Durban will be closed from Saturday to Monday for the demolition of half of the King Cetshwayo bridge on the M13. Image: Supplied/ eThekwini Municipality

M13 closures:

Eastbound (Pinetown to Durban) at the Essex Terrace Interchange near Westwood Mall

Westbound (Durban to Pinetown) at 45th Avenue

N2 closed as follows at EB Cloete Interchange (Spaghetti Junction) N3/N2 Interchange:

N3 westbound (Durban to Pinetown)

Ramp to N2 north (to uMhlanga/King Shaka International Airport)

N2 northbound (Toti to uMhlanga)

On the N2 north freeway (to uMhlanga/King International Airport)

Umgeni Road (M19)/N2 Interchange

M19 – no access to N2 south

Inanda Road Interchange

M21 – no access to N2 south

