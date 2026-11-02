Six die in truck crash as Eastern Cape road death toll hits 18 in seven days

The passengers were travelling from Mswakazi in the Port St Johns area to attend a traditional ceremony.

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has sent condolences to the families of six people killed in a truck crash near Bizana, warning that the province cannot allow the growing loss of life on its roads to become “just another statistic”.

The fatal crash occurred at about 10:15 on Saturday morning at Mcetheni Location in Bizana when an Isuzu truck carrying around 30 occupants reportedly overturned after the driver lost control on a gravel road.

Accident

The passengers were travelling from Mswakazi in the Port St Johns area to attend a traditional ceremony.

The six victims comprised two males and four females.

Several other passengers were injured in the crash and were transported to Holy Cross Provincial Hospital in Flagstaff for medical treatment. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of people injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and a culpable homicide case is expected to be opened at Flagstaff Saps.

Three crashes

The tragedy marks the third fatal crash in the Eastern Cape in the past seven days in which six people lost their lives. The three crashes have now claimed a total of 18 lives.

According to the transport department, the previous two fatal incidents occurred near Aberdeen along the R61 and near Komani last weekend, with each crash also resulting in six deaths.

Nqatha described the repeated loss of life as deeply distressing and extended his sympathies to the affected families.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured. Eighteen lives lost in three crashes within seven days is a painful reminder of the devastating impact of road crashes on our communities,” he said.

Road safety

Nqatha urged motorists, especially those transporting passengers, to prioritise road safety.

“We cannot allow such tragedies to become just another statistic. We urge all drivers, particularly those transporting passengers, to exercise extreme caution, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and adjust their driving to road conditions.

“Every life matters, and we all have a responsibility to make our roads safer,” said Nqatha.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.