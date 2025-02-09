Lifeless body of a truck driver recovered in KZN after a two-day search

After searching for hours through the wreckage, rescue teams were able to recover the body of the driver.

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have have recovered the lifeless body of a truck driver following a two-day search.

IPSS Medical Rescue was called to the scene of a truck plunged down a steep embankment near Dududu, on the south coast of KZN on Saturday.

The medical rescue team recovered the truck driver’s body on Sunday morning.

Truck driver rescue mission in KZN

IPSS said they found the truck almost 100 metres down on arrival, being held in place by two trees.

“Due to the steep embankment, instability of the truck and thick bush, the Ugu Fire Department were unable to extricate his body safely,” said the medical team.

A decision was taken by IPSS Search and Rescue, alongside Saps Search and Rescue on Saturday afternoon to send one member down to the wreckage.

However, the recovery was called off later that afternoon.

“Sunday morning, a larger search and rescue team returned with the necessary resources to secure the truck and cut away the dense bush.”

IPSS added that after searching for hours through the wreckage, they were able to recover the body of the driver.

“His body has been handed over to Dududu Saps for further investigation.

“This was a massive effort, isolated and under trying conditions, with multiple agencies coming together.”

Head-on collision in KZN

KZN is not unfamiliar with deadly accidents.

Earlier in the year, a head-on collision claimed one life and two others were injured.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said they responded to a head-on-collision between two light motor vehicles on the N2 Northbound near Zinkwazi.

“The driver of a bakkie travelling north was found in a critical condition and was severely entrapped in his vehicle. The N2 northbound was closed, allowing the KDM Fire Department to extricate the patient.

“One occupant in the second vehicle was in a serious condition, while sadly the second occupant sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene,” Meyrick said.

