WATCH: Cops investigating after Nigerian rapper crashes R3m McLaren 570S in Sea Point

Pieces of the McLaren were strewn across the road after the crash.

The mangled wreck of the McLaren 570S. Picture: X/@Abramjee

Sea Point police have registered a reckless and negligent driving case after Nigerian rapper 3GAR Baby crashed his R3 million McLaren 570S coupe into a wall.

The spectacular crash happened on Saturday morning in Cape Town when the musician, whose real name is Prince Daniel Obioma, lost control of the expensive sports car while travelling down High Level Road in the Western Cape suburb. The incident was caught on CCTV.

McLaren totalled in Sea Point

In the video and pictures shared on social media platforms, the white McLaren 570S can be seen speeding down the road.

The aftermath of the high-speed crash was not pretty, though. Pieces and shards of the McLaren were strewn across the road.

After the accident, an injured Obioma can be seen sitting on the road, injured and visibly shocked, as a woman consoles him.

Warning: The media below may upset sensitive readers

Watch: McLaren 570S crashes in Cape Town

High-Level Road, in Sea Point, Cape Town, yesterday.



McLaren crashed. The driver was injured. pic.twitter.com/fyYQnBLwUu — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 2, 2025

ALSO READ: Police make appeal after Witbank businessman shot in Ferrari [VIDEO]

‘Thanking God’

Hours after the video went viral on social media, Obioma uploaded a selfie on Instagram in what appeared to be a medical care facility.

“Nah, small thing remain. Could’ve been all over! I can’t stop thanking God for life”, he said in the post.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg told The Citizen that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. We can confirm that two adult males were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.”

Breaking News: Nigerian Singer 3gar Baby Narrowly survives Ghastly Car accident inside a McLaren Few minutes after posting this Dance Video on Instagram! Luckily he survived! Thank God for sparing his life pic.twitter.com/7MIXENksyt — Gossip Mill Nigeria (@GossipMillNaija) March 2, 2025

High-speed crashes

While Obioma walked away with his life, his McLaren has been declared a write off.

The high-speed crash has reignited debates about reckless driving among sports car owners in Cape Town.

Last month, a young dental surgeon, Dr Ncumisa Mdlokolo, was tragically killed by a speeding Ferrari in Cape Town.

Mdlokolo was walking with her sister in Buitengracht Street when the red Ferrari, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, came roaring towards them, according to Medical Brief.

The driver was arrested and later granted bail.

NOW READ: Man seriously injured after superbike lands on roof of car [VIDEO]