Services return to normal as Tshwane workers’ strike over

Salary negotiations between the city and labour unions continue.

South African Municipality Workers Union, SACCAWU and and other unions pickets outside Tshwane House in Pretoria on 6 October at the height of the strike. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The City of Tshwane has announced that all municipal services have returned to normal as the three-month workers’ strike finally ended on Friday.

Tshwane has been in chaos after some of its employees embarked on an unprotected strike since July over the 5.4% salary increase agreed upon at the local government bargaining council.

Mayor Cilliers Brink said Tshwane had no money for the increase, which would cost an additional R600 million.

The strike saw 123 workers dismissed for participating even after Tshwane obtained a court order interdicting it.

Of the 123 workers, 83 were reinstated.

“All the employees are back at work executing their duties. Basic service delivery has returned to normal and most backlogs have been cleared. Services such as waste collection, electricity and water outages, including fixing leaks, which were severely affected by the strike have gradually returned to normality,” said Tshwane on Friday.

Tshwane services resume

The Tshwane Bus Services (TBS), whose operations were halted during the strike due to the intimidation of the non-striking bus drivers, are back to full capacity, said Tshwane.

The Customer Care Walk-in Centres and clinics have also resumed full services and are functioning optimally.

“We are relieved the strike, which was marred by violence, is over and services have resumed. We had put in place a catch-up plan, which was executed with distinction. The city is gradually recovering its mojo. We are building a city that works for all its people,” said City manager Johann Mettler.

Tshwane and the concerned labour unions, IMATU and Samwu, are engaged in discussions over the salary increase dispute facilitated by CCMA.

“The discussions are progressing well,” said Mettler.

“The city wishes to apologise to its residents and customers for the inconvenience caused during the unprecedented and violent strike.”

