These Tshwane swimming pools are open this weekend, but some remain shut

Residents of Tshwane have been invited to check out the swimming pools that officially open this weekend, despite some delays and the passing of the service delivery bucket.

City of Tshwane MMC for Environment and Agriculture, Obakeng Ramabodu, has accused the opposition of lying about swimming pools and told residents to visit the pools with their families this weekend.

On Wednesday, Ramabodu visited the Fountains Valley Swimming Pool in Sunnyside.

“The water is very clean, we have used all the chemicals necessary for the facility, and we can safely say Fountains is ready to serve you,” he said.

Some of the swimming pools that are open

Ramabodu has confirmed that the city has opened public pools in time for spring and said it would roll out the re-opening from Thursday, after a negotiated effort with Rand Water to adhere to level 1 water restrictions.

“Swimming pools that will be opened this weekend include Sunnyside, Mamelodi East, Mamelodi West, Danville, Saulsville, Atteridgeville, Zithobeni and Bronkhorstspruit,” he said.

“We are working to ensure that all public swimming pools are reopened with dedicated inspections by the Mayoral Executive. In addition, the city will carry out minor refurbishments at all regional swimming pools to improve their customer offering to residents,” added.

Ramabodu urged residents to keep the pools clean and to follow all precautionary measures when accessing public pools.

“Instructions from lifeguards and municipal officials stationed at these facilities should strictly be complied with to promote the safety of the residents,” he said.

Water overflowing

Meanwhile, in the West of Pretoria, DA ward, councillor Leon Kruyshaar said the reservoir in his ward overflows up to three times a month.

“Then the city says they have to ask Rand Water to fill up the swimming pools. The swimming pools in the ward are still green; they need chlorine. The city said they have ordered it twice, but still nothing. They also took this swimming pool canister to place it at the Hillcrest Swimming Pool because they said not enough was delivered,” he explained.

Kruyshaar said he was told the pool will only open in October.

“Litres of water overflow from our reservoir, and the city doesn’t blink an eye. That water that they lose each time down the street is enough to fill up a swimming pool,” he said.

On Monday, DA mayoral candidate Brink and two others were told it was too dangerous to visit the Hillcrest Swimming Pool on a Spring Day because the pools were not yet ready.

When will most swimming pools be open?

The City of Tshwane spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said most pools will be open by mid-September after a slight delay due to unforeseen supply chain challenges.

Mashigo said that the delay in chlorine delivery by the service provider has temporarily impacted the city’s readiness.

“The delay is in the distillation process of the chlorine, which requires time.

“Although some pools have sufficient chlorine for opening, without the confirmed delivery and supply of chlorine, further inconvenience may be caused. In this manner, the city wishes to ensure uninterrupted service once the pools open,” he said.

