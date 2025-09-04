These are the 28 Johannesburg swimming pools open in September

The Johannesburg municipality opened half of its swimming pools on 1 September with more to be opened throughout summer on undisclosed dates.

As the mercury in the thermometer begins to rise, Johannesburg residents will be looking for a place to cool off.

The city has opened the gates of 28 swimming pools this week, with a further 19 scheduled to open during the course of the summer.

Unfortunately for swimmers, nine pools dotted around the city will not be opening due to ongoing maintenance and repairs.

No alcohol allowed

MMC of Community Development, Kabelo Gwamanda, inspected the city’s pools as the Spring Day opening approached.

“The safety of our residents is a top priority. Through these oversight visits, we aim to expedite the opening of pools while ensuring they are in excellent condition,” stated Gwamanda.

The facilities will be open until 31 March, but will be closed every Monday.

Opening times from Tuesday to Friday are 10am to 6pm, with the facilities open between 9am and 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Entry fees start at R6 for children and R20 for adults, with prices increasing at some facilities.

Alcohol, drugs and glass items are strictly forbidden.

Here are the swimming pools that opened on 1 September:

Region B

Riverlea, Ashburton Street

Coronationville, Dordrecht Street

Roosevelt Park, Cnr Muldersdrift Rd and Preller Rd

Windsor East, Viscount Ave and George Street

Linden, Cnr 4th Ave and 11th Street

Verity Park, 14th Street in Parkhurst

Robin Hills, Cherry Dr

Kensington B, Cnr Abingdon and Sirdar Street

Region D

Dobsonville, Nonhlanhla Street

Jabavu, Mlangeni and Mbatha Drive

Meadowlands, Motswedi Street

Moletsane, Mokhatla& Makokola Street

Noordgesig, North Street

Pimville, Mathithibala and Motjatji Street

Power Park, Cnr Old Potch Road,

Senaoane, Mabalane & Makhetha Street

Region E

Paterson Park, 17th Street, Orange Grove

Region F

Moffat Park, Corner of Southern Klipriviersberg and Nephin Roads

Southern Suburbs, Short Street in Oakdene

Crown Gardens, Ulster Crescent off Xavier Street

Forest Hill, Golf Street

Rhodes Park, Ocean Street

Ellis Park, Cnr North Park Line

Hofland Park, 3rd & 4th Street in Bezuidenhout Valley

Region G

Eldorado Park Ext 4, Cnr Heerenchract and Krimetart Street

Lenasia Ext 2, Olifant Street

Lenasia Ext 10, Cnr Shari and Alabama Street

Lenasia South, Cnr Wimbledon and Wellington Streets

The following pools will open during the course of the summer:

Region A

Rabie Ridge, Stilt Avenue

Region B

Blairgowrie, Conrad and Suzman Drive

Ochse Square, Cnr 3rd & 10th Street in Albertsville

Newclare, Steytler Street

Florida Lake, Florida Lake Swimming Pool

Florida North, Ontdekkers Road in Florda

Roodepoort, Exner Street, Manufacta

Little Falls Resort, Falls Road

Davidsonville, Edward Mitchell Street

Region D

Diepkloof, Imminik Street

Klipspruit, Mofokeng Steet

Orlando, Ngiba Street in Industrial Park

Region E

East Bank, Springbok Cres in Alexandra

Sydenham, Cnr 12 th and Dunvegan Street

and Dunvegan Street Zoo Lake, Lower Park Dr in Parkview

Pioneer Park, Cnr 11th and Rosettenville Road in Wemmer Pan

Malvern, Marathon Street

Yeoville, Cnr Kenmare & Rocky Street

Region G

Eldorado Park Ext 9, Cnr Daniel and St Vincent Road

The following pools will not be opening this summer:

Vrededorp, 13th Street

Windsor West Princess Ave

Jabulani, Isikwama Street

Turffontein, Eastwood Street

Brixton, Cnr High and Mercury Street

Ennerdale Ext 9, Cnr Town and Katz Roads

Orange Farm Ext 6, Link Road

Eldorado Park Proper Ext 8, Cnr Goud and Bluefin Street

Lenasia Ext 5, Gazelle Ave

Ivory Park, Freedom Drive

Drieziek in Orange Farm

