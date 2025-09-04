These are the 28 Johannesburg swimming pools open in September

The Johannesburg municipality opened half of its swimming pools on 1 September with more to be opened throughout summer on undisclosed dates.
As the mercury in the thermometer begins to rise, Johannesburg residents will be looking for a place to cool off.
The city has opened the gates of 28 swimming pools this week, with a further 19 scheduled to open during the course of the summer.
Unfortunately for swimmers, nine pools dotted around the city will not be opening due to ongoing maintenance and repairs.
No alcohol allowed
MMC of Community Development, Kabelo Gwamanda, inspected the city’s pools as the Spring Day opening approached.
“The safety of our residents is a top priority. Through these oversight visits, we aim to expedite the opening of pools while ensuring they are in excellent condition,” stated Gwamanda.
The facilities will be open until 31 March, but will be closed every Monday.
Opening times from Tuesday to Friday are 10am to 6pm, with the facilities open between 9am and 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Entry fees start at R6 for children and R20 for adults, with prices increasing at some facilities.
Alcohol, drugs and glass items are strictly forbidden.
Here are the swimming pools that opened on 1 September:
Region B
- Riverlea, Ashburton Street
- Coronationville, Dordrecht Street
- Roosevelt Park, Cnr Muldersdrift Rd and Preller Rd
- Windsor East, Viscount Ave and George Street
- Linden, Cnr 4th Ave and 11th Street
- Verity Park, 14th Street in Parkhurst
- Robin Hills, Cherry Dr
- Kensington B, Cnr Abingdon and Sirdar Street
Region D
- Dobsonville, Nonhlanhla Street
- Jabavu, Mlangeni and Mbatha Drive
- Meadowlands, Motswedi Street
- Moletsane, Mokhatla& Makokola Street
- Noordgesig, North Street
- Pimville, Mathithibala and Motjatji Street
- Power Park, Cnr Old Potch Road,
- Senaoane, Mabalane & Makhetha Street
Region E
- Paterson Park, 17th Street, Orange Grove
Region F
- Moffat Park, Corner of Southern Klipriviersberg and Nephin Roads
- Southern Suburbs, Short Street in Oakdene
- Crown Gardens, Ulster Crescent off Xavier Street
- Forest Hill, Golf Street
- Rhodes Park, Ocean Street
- Ellis Park, Cnr North Park Line
- Hofland Park, 3rd & 4th Street in Bezuidenhout Valley
Region G
- Eldorado Park Ext 4, Cnr Heerenchract and Krimetart Street
- Lenasia Ext 2, Olifant Street
- Lenasia Ext 10, Cnr Shari and Alabama Street
- Lenasia South, Cnr Wimbledon and Wellington Streets
The following pools will open during the course of the summer:
Region A
- Rabie Ridge, Stilt Avenue
Region B
- Blairgowrie, Conrad and Suzman Drive
- Ochse Square, Cnr 3rd & 10th Street in Albertsville
- Newclare, Steytler Street
- Florida Lake, Florida Lake Swimming Pool
- Florida North, Ontdekkers Road in Florda
- Roodepoort, Exner Street, Manufacta
- Little Falls Resort, Falls Road
- Davidsonville, Edward Mitchell Street
Region D
- Diepkloof, Imminik Street
- Klipspruit, Mofokeng Steet
- Orlando, Ngiba Street in Industrial Park
Region E
- East Bank, Springbok Cres in Alexandra
- Sydenham, Cnr 12th and Dunvegan Street
- Zoo Lake, Lower Park Dr in Parkview
- Pioneer Park, Cnr 11th and Rosettenville Road in Wemmer Pan
- Malvern, Marathon Street
- Yeoville, Cnr Kenmare & Rocky Street
Region G
- Eldorado Park Ext 9, Cnr Daniel and St Vincent Road
The following pools will not be opening this summer:
- Vrededorp, 13th Street
- Windsor West Princess Ave
- Jabulani, Isikwama Street
- Turffontein, Eastwood Street
- Brixton, Cnr High and Mercury Street
- Ennerdale Ext 9, Cnr Town and Katz Roads
- Orange Farm Ext 6, Link Road
- Eldorado Park Proper Ext 8, Cnr Goud and Bluefin Street
- Lenasia Ext 5, Gazelle Ave
- Ivory Park, Freedom Drive
- Drieziek in Orange Farm
