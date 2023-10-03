City of Tshwane turns blind eye to vandalised historic showgrounds

Once a facility where elections were held and exams written, the Tshwane showgrounds in the capital now stands unoccupied and neglected. The once-prestigious property has water leaks, an overgrown garden and sewage runs down the road. Some windows are broken, ceiling boards are sagging or missing and the toilets and basins are damaged or stolen. Cables have been stolen by suspected Nyaope boys (drug addicts) who allegedly entered the property through a tunnel dug under the fence. Obakeng Ramabodu, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Tshwane caucus chair, said they were shocked by the state of the showgrounds. Ramabodu said it was…

Obakeng Ramabodu, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Tshwane caucus chair, said they were shocked by the state of the showgrounds.

Ramabodu said it was even more shocking that the Tshwane Metro Police Department offices were next to the facility and they turned a blind eye to the criminality at the grounds.

“Criminals are enjoying themselves here.

“We were told the city spent a lot of money paying security companies. What is the role of this security company? Why is this security company being paid so much money and this facility is in such a bad state?”

Ramabodu said it was not too late to save the facility.

“If the city is serious about protecting its infrastructure they should appoint a committee to focus on the facility and bring in a workforce, cleaners and security to save it,” he said.

But Ramabodu said he doubted that the city wanted to save it.

“They want to create a crisis so they can lease it out.

“Until today, no potential investors have responded. Investors don’t have faith in the Brink government. This is land that any investor would want,” he said.

In 2021, the City of Tshwane took back the Pretoria showgrounds following a legal battle with Tshwane Business and Agricultural Corporation, which owned the property until they ran into financial difficulties.

Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said a series of measures were in place to keep the asset running and vandals at bay while a long-term plan was being cobbled together.

“The place was not owned by the city for a long time. It was in the hands of Tshwane Business and Agricultural Corporation. It owed the city over R10 million for rates and water.

“As part of the settlement the city re-acquired the building and wrote off the debt,” Bokaba said.

Ramabodu said the EFF would open a case against the former board of Tshwane Business and Agricultural Corporation to seek accountability and for its financial statements to be audited, considering they had money from the Electoral Commisson of South Africa (IEC), Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church and Unisa at the facility.

Ramabodu said nothing had happened since the last motion to get a developer to upgrade the facility.

Bokaba said the city wanted to turn that land into a mixed-use commercial precinct and attract a hotel, conference facilities, retail and small offices.

“For this to happen, some land preparation has to take place, which includes rezoning.

“Once rezoning has been done, a developer will be brought on board to conceptualise a vision for the precinct. The objective of the city is to commercialise the land and optimise its revenue value in terms of rentals,” he said.

Bokaba added that the council approved a 50-year lease for the land in 2022.

“While the process for consolidation and rezoning is underway, vandals took advantage of it being unoccupied and damaged some structures.”

He said Tshwane was talking to those with an interest in leasing portions of the land.

“The city has resolved to get short-term leases to keep the asset going.”