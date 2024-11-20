Recipe of the day: Mexican torta de carnitas
Bring the taste of Mexico to your kitchen with this delicious torta de carnitas!
Mexican torta de carnitas. Picture: Supplied
The Torta de Carnitas combines tender, golden pork carnitas with fresh avocado, zesty cilantro, and homemade salsa, all tucked inside a perfectly toasted bolillo roll.
Mexican torta de carnitas
Ingredients
For the Carnitas
- 1 1/2 pounds lard
- 2 pounds boneless pork shoulder
- 3 whole Valencia oranges
- 1 1/2 tablespoons fine salt
Salsa
- 3 Roma tomatoes
- 10 chiles de árbol
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
For assembly and toppings
- 4 bolillo or telera rolls, sliced in half
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Method
- Place the lard in a deep pot over medium-high heat. Do not put a lid on the pot, as this can cause condensation to accumulate and fall into the lard, causing it to pop and sizzle and possibly burn you.
- When all the lard has melted, carefully slide the cubes of pork into the pot or use tongs to place the pork in the pot. Reduce the heat to medium-low and let the pork cook for about 30 minutes, or until it begins to turn golden.
- Once the carnitas have begun to turn golden, add the orange juice and salt.
- When the carnitas are done cooking, remove the pot from the heat and use tongs or a slotted spoon to transfer the carnitas to a metal colander to drain. If you don’t own a metal colander, place the carnitas on several layers of paper towel to help absorb the extra fat.
For Salsa
- Place a comal or heavy skillet over medium heat. Place the 3 tomatoes whole onto the comal or skillet. Roast them, turning occasionally, until lightly blackened all over.Meanwhile, separate the stems from the chiles, discarding the stems.
- When the tomatoes are almost ready, add the chiles onto the comal or skillet. Toast both chiles and tomatoes to your preference, then remove them from the heat. Avoid blackening the chiles.
- Place the chiles, tomatoes, garlic, and salt in a blender and blend, adding as much water as needed to blend the ingredients together but not enough to make the salsa watery. Add more salt to taste, if needed.
For tortas
- Separate the carnitas into 4 portions, placing them onto one side of a sliced bolillo.
- Add avocado, onion, and cilantro as desired, finishing the torta with a drizzle of salsa.
- Place the tops of the bolillo rolls back on and cut the sandwich in half to serve.
*This recipe was sourced from thespruceeats.com
