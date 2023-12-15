TUT hit by misuse of funds and theft of cattle scandal

TUT's Dean of Sciences quit after probe began over unexplained purchases of crucibles objects worth R375 000.

The Dean of Science Faculty at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) professor Prince Ngobeni resigned from his top position allegedly after being confronted about unexplained purchases of platinum crucibles commonly used in mining activities as well as for unauthorised sale of dozens of heads of cattle on the university’s once-well run farm.

The farm, situated on a piece of land in Bon Accord, Pretoria, is a research facility which serves as a training ground for the university’s agricultural students and also supports commercial farmers.

It has cattle, goat, sheep and other animals.

But it is now a subject of an internal investigation as the university uncovered earlier this year that its bank account, with funds only meant for purchasing of seed, fertilizer, chemical and equipment, were used to buy crucibles.

Explosive affidavit

Crucibles are metal or ceramic containers commonly used to melt platinum, bronze, silver and even gold.

Furthermore, the university learnt that dozens of cattle belonging to the university, were sold without authority and proceeds were never declared to the university.

Douglas Mfolo, who has been the manager of the farm since 2001, is the one in hot water and has a pending disciplinary hearing early next year.

ALSO READ: TUT suspends students following protests over Nsfas funding

In an explosive affidavit, filed by Mfolo to the university as part of his defence, the 57-year-old farm manager fingered Ngobeni as the one who instructed him to purchase crucibles on three occasions in 2015.

He also charged in his statement that on the farm, there was no use of the crucibles which he gave to Ngobeni after acquiring them as per his instructions.

Exchange rate

The university lost R375 288 on the purchase of the crucibles procured at Australian dollars exchange rate from the Kyalami-based RJM PTY LTD-leading lab equipment suppliers.

Each consignment weighed 30 gram valued at R125 115.00 each.

On all three occasions, Mfolo said he accepted the shipment of the products which would come on a carton box wrapped in bubble wrap and handed it to Ngobeni at an off campus area as per his instructions.

According to Mfolo, at all times he delivered the goods to Ngobeni at Wonderpark shopping centre in Pretoria where Ngobeni was a member of Virgin Active gym club.

Scapegoating

Now labour unions, academics and students are up in arms over the disciplinary action taken against Mfolo despite paperwork showing that the purchase of the products with the use of university funds, was made possible by three university officials.

Many believe the university is targeting Mfolo who is at the bottom of the hierarchy and allowed Ngobeni to resign with all his benefits and pensions intact, unchallenged and will most likely not face consequences from the university.

READ MORE: Calls for Hawks and SIU to investigate Unisa

Impeccable sources within the campus believe there were more university top echelons involved in the suspicious activities on the farm which included the alleged plundering of its livestock.

As per the policy of TUT, The Citizen understands that each purchase with the farm funds, requires a manager of the farm, in this case Mfolo and that Ngobeni and that of a financial manager, to sign to authorise payments.

Mfolo charged in his written evidence that he, the university’s building and estates financial manager, a Mr Mnisi and Ngobeni authorised the use of university funds for the crucibles at the stroke of their pens.

Crucibles useless on farm

The purchase of the crucibles, would be marked in the university system as “furniture and equipment,” his evidence showed.

In the affidavits, the farm manager said: “I do not know what Ngobeni did with the crucibles. I can confirm that we, employees on the farm, do not make use of crucibles.”

He also charged that he learnt about crucible objects for the first time when Ngobeni instructed him to procure the items back in 2015.

“I searched the internet (Google) and established that a crucible is a metal or ceramic container in which metals or other substances may be melted to very high temperatures,” said Mfolo in his affidavit.

Gross misconduct

In a letter written by the university to Mfolo, inviting him to his disciplinary hearing, deputy vice chancellor professor Baren van Wyk levelled three charges of gross misconduct against the farm manager.

One charge relates to the crucibles, another one to a purchase of shipping container while the last one relates to the sale of cattles.

Van Wyk charged: “It is alleged that you organised or participated in the sale of cattle/s, which was the university’s property. you handed over cash to Prof Ngobeni (Former Executive Dean, Science) and you failed to disclose this to the university even though you ought to reasonably have known that this was not legitimate.”

The Tshwane University of Technology spokesperson Phaphama acknowledged our questions and promised to respond at a later stage once the university’s legal division has seen the questions.

Contacted for comment, Ngobeni told The Citizen that the matter was between Mfolo and the university which he had left and therfore had no comment on the matter. He referred questions to TUT.

Mfolo declined to comment on the ongoing hearing against him.

NOW READ: Eastern Cape Premier implicated in academic fraud scandal