Two children killed by tow truck while walking to school in Chatsworth

Two pupils have been killed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) after a fully loaded roll-back tow truck crashed into them while walking to school.

The driver was also declared dead in the horrific accident on Friday on Chatsworth Main Road, south of Durban.

Children killed

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics received numerous calls about the crash just after 8am.

“On arrival, paramedics found carnage. A low-bed tow truck with a load had somehow lost control, collided into four children walking to school and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

“More resources were requested to assist with the multiple casualty scene. A triage was done and it was found the driver of the truck, believed to be in his 30s, and two children aged about six and nine sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Injuries

Jamieson said two other children were also injured in the crash.

“One child aged about 10 had sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on the scene by ALS Paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent care. A second child had sustained moderate injuries and was also stabilised on the scene by ALS Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital.”

Jamieson said the events leading up to the crash are unknown, however, the South African Police Services (Saps) were on scene and will investigate further.

N3 crash

On Thursday, two people were killed in a horrific truck accident on the N3 towards Durban.

Jamieson said one person was injured in the accident in KZN.

“Three occupants were inside the vehicle. The truck had overturned coming to rest on its roof. Two people have unfortunately been declared dead on the scene by paramedics and the third person escaped with minor injuries. He was transferred to a nearby hospital for further care.”

