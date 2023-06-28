Two dead and others injured after KZN battered by heavy rain and floods

By Faizel Patel

One person has died and at least six others injured after several informal dwellings were washed away in Cato Crest in Mayville, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

KZN has been battered by severe thunderstorms and heavy rain this week which has caused localised flooding.

The province was also struck by a tornado on Tuesday causing extensive damage to infrastructure and housing in Inanda with many roofs blown off and walls blown down.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the rain caused havoc in several areas.

“There was a report that several informal dwellings were washed away in the heavy rain and flooding experienced last night.

“Sadly, one person sustained fatal injuries and six people sustained injuries and were treated at the scene,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie added that other areas were also affected.

“There were several other reports of localised flooding in the area, however, no other fatalities have been reported to EMS at this stage. One of the concerns this morning is that there are several roads that have been affected by mud and debris, which affects traffic.”

McKenzie said disaster management will be assessing the different areas that have been affected.

In a separate incident, a herdsman is presumed to have drowned in Zwelisha in KZN while attempting to cross a flooded river.

Security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said several motorists between Phoenix and Verulam were also stranded after their vehicles became submerged in water.

“One person is presumed to have drowned in Zwelisha while attempting to traverse a flooded river. Due to the inclement weather, the search for his body was aborted.”

Rusa said they also rescued two women who were stranded.

A 50-year-old female requested urgent assistance after her 90-year-old mother slipped and fell in their flooded home on Munn Road in Ottawa. The caller was unable to remove the elderly female to safety. Reaction officers immediately responded and rescued both women from the residence,” the security company said.

