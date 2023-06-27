WATCH: KZN South Coast and eThekwini lashed by heavy rains, mini tornado

By Cornelia Le Roux

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert on Tuesday as widespread disruptive rain and thundershowers are pummeling the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast and eThekwini.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued the second-highest weather warning level, Orange Level 6, for the Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni and Umzumbe areas in the Ugu District Municipality from 11am to 11pm.

KZN weather: Disaster management on high alert

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department (Cogta) chief director of communications Nonala Ndlovu, all disaster management services have been activated in Ugu and eThekwini.

“The teams stand ready to respond promptly and effectively wherever necessary. We strongly advise residents to closely monitor water levels and relocate to higher ground to avoid any potential disasters. Should residents experience to any difficulties, they are urged to contact their local leadership.”

The weather office said the widespread showers and thundershowers are expected to persist along the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

“Models indicate that more rainfall is still expected in places over the Ugu District Municipality on Tuesday, subsiding in the early hours of Wednesday.” READ MORE Isolated showers expected along KZN's coast on Friday

Afternoon satellite image for today, 27-06-2023. Cloudy conditions in the west with showers and rain. Cloudy conditions are also observed over the southern coastlines of KZN with rain leading to floods. pic.twitter.com/U0wTcfGK5M— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 27, 2023

ALSO READ: Joburg EMS on high alert as cold snap hits Gauteng

Impact

The city said the impact might be flooding of roads, bridges and settlements (formal and informal), danger to life (fast-flowing streams/deep waters), major disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded, disruption to essential services (water, electricity, communication, etc) and damage to mud-based houses.

Level 2 weather warning: eThekwini flooding

According to SAWS, Margate and Port Edward have already reported rainfall measurements of 89mm and 49mm since Monday.

eThekwini remains on a Yellow Level Two alert though as heavy downpours plague parts of Durban, flooding some roads.

City authorities have urged residents to take note of the flooding warning as higher intensities of rain are predicted over the central and northern coastal areas of eThekwini.

Watch: Heavy rains and flooding

KZN – #RAIN Heavy rain and flooding along the south coast region #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/sYipUF0OEW— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 27, 2023

Watch: Mini tornado rips through Inanda

Earlier on Tuesday, a mini tornado swept through the Bhambayi area between Inanda township and Phoenix, leaving behind a path of destruction in its wake. Take a look:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Tornado rips through Durban's Inanda Township, demolishing homes & displacing countless residents as heavy rains and winds continue to batter the area. Heartbreaking scenes unfold as hundreds of people are left homeless. #DurbanTornado #Warning pic.twitter.com/xjZQuhYUZ5— MisuZulu (@misu_zulu) June 27, 2023

Durban – Mini #Tornado event in the Bhambayi area ( between Inanda and Phoenix) pic.twitter.com/6q2ppYAynj— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 27, 2023