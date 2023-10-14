News today: South Africans killed in Israel-Gaza, Mkhwebane, water restrictions, Senzo Meyiwa trial, and more

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes two South Africans among the dead in the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, and the Public Protector’s Office wants Busisiwe Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation.

Meanwhile, Joburg Water has ramped up water restriction measures to fill its reservoirs, and Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard that the confession of one of the five men charged with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa was not recorded.

News Today: 14 October

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about extremely high fire danger warnings in two provinces.

Here’s what you need to know.

South Africans killed in Israel-Gaza conflict

Two South Africans are among the dead in the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel.

The news of the death of the two individuals was confirmed by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Friday morning.

According to the department, one of the deceased might have held dual citizenship between South Africa and Israel.

Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million

The Office of the Public Protector is looking to recover funds irregularly paid for the benefit of the former head of the institution, Busisiwe Mkhwebane – including the millions spent on her accommodation.

Officials from the Chapter 9 institution briefed Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on its 2022/2023 annual report on Friday.

It was revealed during the meeting that the Public Protector’s office was collating invoices on Mkhwebane’s rental and legal fees to determine how much she would need to pay back.

Joburg Water shutting ‘critical meters’ at night

Joburg Water has ramped up water restriction measures to fill its reservoirs, including throttling and closing “critical meters” overnight.

Gauteng has been hit hard by a water crisis, with areas in Johannesburg, such as South Hills, Robertsham, Melville, Emmerentia, Crosby, Mayfair, Vrededorp currently experiencing little or no water.

Senior Networks Manager Logan Munsamy said the city’s water systems were “showing signs of recovery and in a positive direction” but some remained critical.

‘Its typical Zuma law in action’ – Zuma Foundation

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said it has taken note of the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) contention in its judgment that the former president was allegedly delaying his arms deal corruption trial.

The SCA on Friday unanimously dismissed Zuma’s bid to challenge the enforcement of the ruling invalidating his private prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

It confirmed Zuma’s case against the two had no foundation and ordered punitive costs.

Senzo Meyiwa murder suspect’s confession wasn’t recorded

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Friday the confession of one of the five men charged with the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was not recorded.

State witness, retired Colonel Mhlanganyelwa Moses Mbotho testified in “a trial within a trial”, which took place to determine the admissibility of accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya’s confession statement as evidence.

Mbotho testified he took down the accused’s confession on the night of his arrest on 30 May 2020 at Diepkloof Police Station.

In other news today:

