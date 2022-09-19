Two suspects to appear in court for raping their 14 and 18-year-old relatives

Siphumelele Khumalo

Two suspects are due to appear in court after having allegedly raped their relatives aged 14 and 18, in Mpumalanga for a period of time.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the first case occurred in Bushbuckridge whereby a 27-year-old man is alleged to have raped and impregnated his 14-year-old niece.

The second case is that of a 63-year-old man who raped his 18-year-old granddaughter.

The cases were assigned to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for investigation.

How it happened

“According to the information in the docket at Bushbuckridge, the grandmother of the victim (14) alleges that on Friday, 16 September 2022, she received a call from the school where her granddaughter attends, informing her that the girl was rushed to the clinic as she was not feeling well. The victim was later referred to hospital where she was examined by the Doctor who confirmed her pregnancy.”

“It was then learned that the girl was allegedly raped on several occasions between June and August 2022, by her own uncle who resides with them. It is said that the uncle would sneak into her bedroom and rape her then threaten her not to tell anyone about the ordeal,” said the statement.

Saps stated that the matter was then reported to authorities and a case was open which led to the arrest of the 27-year-old suspect on Saturday. He will appear at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape in due time.

The 18-year-old was allegedly raped by her 63-year-old grandfather on numerous occasions between September 2015 and September 2022. The man threatened her in order to remain silent.

Breaking point

“Eventually the young girl finally broke her silence and the matter was reported to the police, and the suspect was arrested as well as charged accordingly. He too is expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape.”

Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of the Saps in the province, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the vicious acts that the two young girls had to endure, more especially because these were allegedly caused by their own flesh and blood.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating 14-year-old sister