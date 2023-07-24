Two-year-old boy missing in North West after wandering out of home to find grandmother

By Devina Haripersad

When curious toddler, Tshepang Mathews Malinga, from the North West province, wandered out front yard in search of his grandmother, none of his siblings tried to stop him.

But this, according to police reports, was usually what the two-year-old did when his grandmother ran out on errands in around their residential area of Moumong section in Mothutlung.

The toddler would either successfully find her or someone would bring him home, the family reported.

But as of Friday, after venturing off to search for his grandmother, Tshepang did not return and is still no where to be found.

Still no sign of him

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, confirmed to The Citizen, that by Monday morning, the toddler has still not been found.

“At the time that the child was reported missing, an intensive search was conducted around the neighbourhood and surrounding areas of Moumong.

“Sadly, it was unsuccessful and the child could not be located anywhere. None of the Malinga family’s neighbours could even recall seeing him since the time of his disappearance till now.

“At the time of Baby Tshepang’s disappearance he was wearing a military green jersey with maroon tracksuit pants and green and white shoes. Tshepang is dark in complexion,” Lieutenant Colonel Funani said.

Lieutenant Colonel Funani has requested that anyone with information that can assist with the whereabouts of the Tshepang to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Warrant Officer Suthse, on 071 446 3659.

Before it’s too late

“We just need to find Baby Tshepang before it is too late. So we are asking for any bit of information that can result in a successful lead to locating him.

“Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the My SAPS App or you can phone Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” she added.

Funani also reminded parents of children to report them missing as soon as they discover that their child’s whereabouts are not known. “There is no waiting period to report a missing person,” she said.