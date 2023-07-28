Several wounded in mass shooting in Durban CBD

By Faizel Patel

At least seven people have been shot and wounded in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics said they received numerous calls just after 3:30pm on Friday about the shooting in Victoria Street in the Durban CBD.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said patients were lying on the road when they arrived at the scene.

Wounded

“On arrival… paramedics found total chaos. A total of seven people had been shot in unknown circumstances and left lying on the roadway. Immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist with the mass casualty scene.

“The patients suffered injuries from minor to moderate and were stabilised on scene by ALS paramedics and Netcare911 paramedics before they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care,” Jamieson said.

ALSO READ: Four killed, others injured during shooting at taxi rank in Port Shepstone

Motive

Jamieson said the motive for the shooting is unclear.

“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however [police] were on scene and will be investigating further,” he said.

Port Shepstone shooting

Earlier this week, four people were killed during a shooting at a taxi rank in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal.

Another four people sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital.

All the people shot were thought to be passengers.

“It is alleged that unknown gunmen approached a taxi and opened fire on the occupants,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

“Four of the occupants died as a result of the shooting, whilst a further four were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds.”

ALSO READ: [UPDATE] Three suspects arrested for killing cop during robbery