UJ to transport students on EV busses to lessen carbon footprint

EVs (electric vehicles) are the future, and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) is taking a long, hard look in that direction. So much so, that it has unveiled the first-ever fleet of electric vehicle buses.

The institution is joining hundreds of other South African entities in the effort to lessen its carbon footprint in society, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the university, the buses will be added to the existing fleet already ferrying students between various campuses.

The busses officially hit the road on 7 February 2023, brightly painted in UJ’s signature orange and white colours. The maiden voyage kicked off from Auckland Park Kingsway Campus and quickly merged into Johannesburg’s morning traffic.

Aboard the bus were members of the University’s Executive Leadership Group (ELG), who were travelling to a meeting at one of the university’s off-campus venues in the city

Among those aboard the buses was Dr Nolitha Vukuza – Senior Executive Director: University Relations, Student Affairs and UJ Sport. “My experience is quite unprecedented because I’ve never been on an electric bus before. This is a day of celebration.”

4IR in action

“We keep on talking about the fourth industrial revolution, and today it’s all about 4IR in action. I am also happy that the new VC (Vice-Chancellor and Principal Designate, Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi) has been talking about 4IR for societal impact. What a way to make it impactful,” she said.

Special Projects advisor, Professor Andre Nel, explained the process that led to this project coming to fruition. “It started more than 18 months ago, as part of our drive to reduce our carbon footprint at UJ.

“We’ve always had a strong focus on sustainability issues.

“After implementing large numbers of solar panels, one of the next questions was how can we further make UJ sustainable? After some research, the obvious answer was how we were going to cut our carbon emissions in one area, and that area was transport.

“Transport makes up about four-and-a-half percent of UJ’s footprint and reducing that in any way is something we desired.”

