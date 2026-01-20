UK urged to halt Anglo American funding over miner compensation delays

Rights groups say a UK-backed project contradicts unresolved claims by sick former mineworkers and their families.

South African civil society groups have urged the British government to halt the funding of the Anglo American community development project due to claims it “intentionally” delays compensation to families of ex-mineworkers who contracted tuberculosis and silicosis.

The British government is in the process of granting Anglo-American a whopping R100 million to fund its Impact Finance Network (IFN), a programme aimed at bringing together a network of sustainable investors seeking social investment opportunities in southern Africa and elsewhere.

Catherine Meyburgh from Justice For Miners (JFM) said they were concerned about the grant when Anglo American had been instrumental in the Tshiamiso Trust – one of the six settling companies – “making the compensation process bureaucratic, complicated and inaccessible for many potential claimants”.

“Instead of paying compensation, Anglo supports Minerals Council SA’s position that existing official medical certificates will not be recognised in determining compensation awards for goldminers.

“JFM urges British lawmakers to stop the grant and to investigate the dereliction of duty by the Tshiamiso Trust.”

The funds would be given to the mining firm over four years to be used on the IFN programme in SA, Meyburgh said.

During a debate in the UK’s House of Lords, Peter Hain questioned the decision to fund Anglo America’s project while the firm was accused of being part of the six mining companies accused of delaying payments to the families of the former mineworkers who contracted diseases while employed by the mines.

Anglo was given the money while being accused of supporting Minerals Council SA and other stakeholders’ decision to prohibit the use of the department of health’s medical records as evidence that the ex-miners indeed died of silicosis and other related diseases, Hain said.

“Was any due diligence conducted into Anglo’s role in thousands of Southern African miners contracting TB and silicosis, and in the deliberate delaying of those miners receiving the compensation they won in a landmark 2019 legal case?”

Anglo and the six other companies agreed to pay R5 billion through the Tshiamiso Trust to miners, yet six years after the settlement, it is alleged 84% of miners have still not received compensation.

The trust and the settling companies, including Anglo, are accused of delaying the process.

“Since the aim of the grant is to ‘support inclusive growth and sustainable development’, how does this square with Anglo being accused by communities around the world of working against that very aim,” Hain asked.

Minister of State for International Development Jenny Chapman did not confirm whether communities were consulted in the decision to grant the money.

Action for Southern Africa director Rachel Palma Randle has accused Anglo of claiming to have contributed greatly to South Africa by creating jobs.

“Yet many former miners who worked at its mines contracted silicosis and TB.”

Anglo American said the Tshiamiso Trust was an independent entity which designed its own processes and procedures and engaged its own specialists to deliver on the mandate of the settlement agreement.

“It is the trust that manages the claims and payment process. The six mining companies, including Anglo American, support the substantial work done by the trust to date. It’s important to note the trust has established a comprehensive process to locate, support, evaluate and compensate qualifying claimants.

“In an evaluation of the trust’s most recently published information, the suggestion that 84% of the families have not been compensated does not appear to be correct. The progress achieved has been substantial and meaningful.”

