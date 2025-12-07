Here’s where most of those nabbed at the border come from

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has also revealed where most illegal immigrants will likely come from this festive season.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has detailed how it busted 8 135 people trying to enter the country illegally between July and September this year.

Reporting on its work during this period, the authority said on Sunday that more than half (4 092) of those apprehended were undocumented, and 1 982 were undesirables.

Most of those caught came from Lesotho, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Swaziland.

The BMA said this was consistent with trends and previous data.

The authority also identified 40 fraudulent documents, most of which were found at OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, and the Vioolsdrift land port of entry between South Africa and Namibia.

Beyond people, the authority has also confiscated millions of rands worth of fake, illegal, and harmful goods. Skin-lightening creams were among those seized, with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) warning consumers about the potential harm to skin and kidneys these products can cause.

Who is most likely to cross the border illegally this Christmas?

While the authority’s festive season operations officially kick off next week, it has noted that previous years’ data have formed a consistent trend of who is likely to try to cross the border illegally.

“Historical data confirms that Basotho nationals continue to lead, followed by Zimbabweans and Mozambicans,” the authority’s Commissioner Michael Masiapato said.

Some borders that do not run 24 hours a day, including two between South Africa and Botswana, Kosi Bay between South Africa and Mozambique, and three border posts between South Africa and Eswatini, will have their operating hours extended.

Borders will also open for longer at five ports between South Africa and Lesotho.

WATCH: The authority explaining which borders are extended and for how long

When will most people leave and return to the country?

Masiapato said the authority has historically noted a “exit leg”, during which the majority of people moving over the border will be leaving the country, between 10 and 31 December. This is then reversed on New Year’s Day when a “entry leg” sees people return until 15 January.

