WATCH: Two metro cops among 13 nabbed for truck hijacking

Law enforcement officials strategically placed themselves on the N12 and arrested the suspects during a sting operation

The suspects were arrested during a sting operation on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

Two Metro police officers were amongst thirteen other suspects arrested on the N12 road in Benoni for truck hijacking, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of hijacked vehicles and jamming devices.

The suspects were arrested during a sting operation on Saturday after law enforcement officials received information about a truck hijacking on the N12.

Watch the sting operation on the N12

‘Operation takedown’

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officials strategically placed themselves on the N12 and a convoy of vehicles with a truck meeting the description given was noticed.

“Operational takedown was executed and police arrested 13 suspects, seized five sedan vehicles, two firearms, a jamming device including the hijacked truck with stock worth approximately R3 200 000.00 and Metro Police apparel.

“Two of the vehicles were identified as positively stolen, as per Olifantsfontein and Sebenza cases. Further investigations revealed two of the suspects are metro police officers,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Nevhuhulwi said all arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

“Police investigations continue as suspects may be linked to other cases.”

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the team for the arrests.

ALSO READ: Cops bust trio for smuggling stolen vehicles into Mozambique

Vehicle smuggling

Meanwhile, police have arrested three more wanted suspects belonging to a syndicate involved in smuggling stolen vehicles from South Africa across the border to Mozambique.

The trio have been linked to at least 52 more cases of car hijackings in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Two of the suspects are also accused of killing a prominent anti-crime activist, Sipho “Juda” Mthethwa, who was gunned down outside his home in February this year.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Mthethwa served as the Chairperson of the Umhlabuyalingana Society Against Crime organisation and was at the forefront in the fight against cross-border crime in areas around uMkhanyakude.

“36-year-old Thokozani Dlamini, 36-year-old Sipho Mhlanga, and 28-year-old Xolani Mkhwanazi were arrested during a takedown operation in Empangeni this week.” Mathe said.

