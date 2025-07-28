Liberation movements fighting for survival and new injustices

Southern Africa's liberation movements gathered in Kempton Park this weekend for a summit to discuss the state of their parties.

Political bodies that helped create an independent region celebrated their shared accomplishments this weekend, all while brainstorming ideas on how to spark a fire in the next generation.

Leaders from across southern Africa gathered at the Radisson Convention Centre in Kempton Park for the Liberation Movements Summit 2025 from Friday.

The meeting will conclude on Monday, after which the delegations will share the insights they have gathered.

‘A homecoming’

Hosted by the ANC, other liberation parties included Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF, Mozambique’s Frelimo, Namibia’s Swapo, Angola’s MPLA and Tanzania’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi.

A delegation from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was also present, as were representatives of the Palestinian people.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the dignitaries for their roles in anti-apartheid and anti-colonialist struggles, but said the new fight was for social and economic justice.

“The Liberation Movement Summit is more than a conference; it is what one would call a homecoming.

“It is a convocation of liberation movements rooted in shared histories of struggle bound by a tradition of resistance and united in a future that demands memory, imagination, boldness and bravery,” said Ramaphosa.

‘Must remain emboldened’

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said there were still external forces that were working to “fragment” the goals of liberation.

“The infrastructure that denied us democracy and independence has mutated and expresses itself in numerous forms.

“These include, through the interference of internal affairs of our parties and governments, sabotage of our economies and, at worst, covert support of conflict and war in our jurisdictions,” said the Zanu-PF leader.

He said the liberation movement must be “robust” in pursuing its goal and not allow itself to fade away.

“We must remain emboldened by our rich liberation history, which is our greatest teacher. The millions of people who look to liberation movements with hope for a better tomorrow should be a source of inspiration for us,” said Mnangagwa

Chinese collaboration

Sunday’s session concluded with former President Thabo Mbeki receiving a large portrait of himself, after the regional dignitaries had delivered their addresses.

Former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano chastised the gathering for losing focus, while SWAPO leader Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah called corruption a “cancer” that would “bury” the parties and their objectives if not dealt with.

Other key delegates included Frelimo President Daniel Chapo, MPLA Deputy President Mara Quiosa and former Tanzanian Prime Minister Mzengo Pinda.

Also speaking on Sunday was China’s minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, Liu Jianchao, who outlined China’s growing collaboration with the African region.

“One accomplishes oneself by helping others succeed. China strives to support Africa and our fellow developing countries. In the face of rising protectionism, China has continued to open further and share development opportunities with the rest of the world.”

“China’s modernisation proves that modernisation does not equal westernisation,” concluded Jianchao.

NOW READ: Does Africa still need liberation parties?