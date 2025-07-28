Former gangsters show ANC the way

Whether or not Kunene was there for an innocent visit or, as a former jailbird, he has returned to his criminal ways, remains to be seen.

We wonder if President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership have noticed the drama surrounding Joburg’s MMC for transport, Kenny Kunene, who was found in the company of Katiso “KT” Molefe, the alleged mastermind behind the hit on DJ Sumbody.

Now, whether or not Kunene was there for an innocent visit or, as a former jailbird, he has returned to his criminal ways, remains to be seen.

But Kunene did what nobody in the ANC seems to be able to do when the spotlight of accusation is turned upon them – he resigned.

In vacating his position as a city councillor, Kunene did the right thing – the sort of conduct which is common in democracies around the world.

Accusations, even if they are later disproved, can seriously damage the party to which a person belongs and falling on one’s sword is, perhaps, the ultimate expression of loyalty to a party.

In the case of the ANC, of course, comrades accused of wrongdoing or incompetence have to be dragged kicking and screaming from the organisation, often waiting, as higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane did, for Ramaphosa to fire them.

Others tarred with the brush of corruption know that not only is prosecution unlikely, it won’t be long before they’re back in ANC “Team Looter.”

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo told the Sunday Times yesterday that he was pained to have to swear in, as ministers, ANC members who had been exposed as bent before public hearings of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Undoubtedly, Kunene and his political boss, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, may have had no option but to take the actions they did (McKenzie suspended Kunene from the party pending investigations).

However, when former gangsters behave better ethically than you do, you, as the ANC, are exposed for what you are.

