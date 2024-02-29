Confirmed: University of Johannesburg student killed in Braamfontein shooting

Fatal shooting incident in Braamfontein claimed life of University of Johannesburg student, with another student injured in crossfire.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has confirmed that the student who died after being caught in crossfire during a shooting incident in Braamfontein was a student from the institution.

Braamfontein in the Johannesburg CBD was brought to a standstill on Thursday afternoon after two men were shot inside a vehicle outside a student accommodation building and opposite the Wits Arts Museum, and two students were caught in the crossfire.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that three people, including a university student, were declared dead.

Three people dead, one in hospital

Saps spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said it was reported that unknown suspects shot two men who were inside a parked vehicle.

She added that during the shooting, a university bus was also caught in the crossfire, leading to two students being shot.

“Both the men in the vehicle and one student were declared dead, while the other student was taken to the nearest hospital for medical treatment,” Nevhuhulwi said.

UJ students in crossfire

On Thursday evening, UJ confirmed that the student who died and the other student who was injured were enrolled at the institution.

“It is with profound sadness that the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has learnt of the death of its student, who was caught in crossfire during a shooting incident in Braamfontein this afternoon. Another student is recovering in the hospital,” the university said in a statement.

UJ said the two students were among other students who were travelling by bus from the institution to their places of residence in Johannesburg city centre.

Deceased a second-year student

According to the university, the deceased was an 18-year-old man who was a second-year student.

“UJ is in contact with law enforcement agencies that are investigating the incident. Our thoughts are with the families of the affected students,” UJ said.

According to the police, the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and a case of murder and attempted murder has been opened, but no one has been arrested.

“Anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation or tracing of the suspects is requested to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or report anonymous tip-offs on MySapsApp,” Nevhuhulwi said.

UJ also said that it is providing counselling to the students who were on the bus at the time of the shooting, urging them to seek support at the University’s Centre for Psychological Services.

In light of the shooting, UJ has provided toll-free contact numbers for students seeking assistance:

– Auckland Park Kingsway (APK): 011 559 3324

– Auckland Park Bunting Road (ABP): 011 559 1318

– Doornfontein (DFC): 011 559 6042

– Soweto Campus (SWC): 011 559 5752

Wits University confirmed that none of their students or staff were injured.

Traffic as streets closed

Following the incident, traffic was affected in Braamfontein as Jorissen Street was closed between Station Street and Bertha Street. Bertha Street was also closed between De Korte Street and Ameshoff Street.

The Citizen witnessed many Saps and JMPD vehicles near the scene, with traffic being diverted by traffic officers.

