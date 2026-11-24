Residents of Snake Park say they live in constant fear of nearby mine dump, alleging radioactive dust is causing illness.

Residents of Snake Park and surrounding areas in Soweto say they live in constant fear of a nearby mine dump, alleging radioactive dust and gas from the untreated tailings facility are causing moms to give birth to disabled children.

One Snake Park mother said her life changed permanently in 2007 when she gave birth to a daughter with cerebral palsy.

Untreated tailings facility making Snake Park residents ill

She alleges the condition was caused by inhaling toxic dust blowing off the untreated mine dump during her pregnancy.

“I am not sure what kind of dust that is, but the doctors said it was the cause of my pregnancy’s complications, and also the reason for giving birth to a disabled child,” the mother said.

Her daughter needs round-the-clock care.

“She can’t speak, walk or do anything by herself. Her mind is slow, so I have to think and decide for her when she needs to go to the toilet or when she is hungry.”

She reported her case to the Bench Marks Foundation and local activists, who are conducting further investigations into health impacts around the dump.

Bench Marks Foundation and local activists investigated

“Even today, we are not feeling safe here in Snake Park because of the mine tailings facility in the area,” she said.

“When I think about the safety of my family members, I get worried because of the many sicknesses allegedly caused by the facility.”

Another Snake Park mother related a similar account, saying she also gave birth to a disabled daughter years ago after doctors told her she had inhaled toxic dust from the local dump.

She also submitted her case to the Bench Marks Foundation.

Local eco-advocacy campaigner Thokozile Mntambo said the tailings facility affects residents in Snake Park, Braamfischerville and Dobsonville.

Snake Park, Braamfischerville and Dobsonville

“The site contains uranium, which has radon gas and it is very dangerous.

“There are a lot of people who have been affected by this problem in the areas adjacent to the site.

“The two women are being investigated by activists,” said Mntambo.