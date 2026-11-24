The Springboks will be desperate to bounce back from back-to-back losses in the Nations Championship final against France.

The Springboks have a great chance to brush off their recent struggles and redeem themselves, according to coach Rassie Erasmus, when they take on France in the final of the Nations Championship at Twickenham in London on Saturday.

It hasn’t been a great year for the Boks, by their usual lofty standards, as they have suffered four losses while winning eight games, and should they go down to France this weekend they will face a fifth defeat of the season.

The last time they lost that many games was back in 2022. Since then they have lost only twice each year … until this season.

Losing to France in Paris over a week ago, and Ireland this past weekend, was also their first back-to-back losses since they were defeated, by the same opposition, on their end-of-year-tour back in 2022.

The Boks‘ final international of the year is thus extremely important for a multitude of reasons, including being the first champions of the new Nations Championship, finishing the year on a high heading into a World Cup year in 2027, and bouncing back from a couple of poor performances.

Erasmus is thus looking forward to taking on an in-form France team that won the Six Nations earlier this year, and have only suffered two defeats, against Scotland back in March, and then with a weakened team against the All Blacks in New Zealand in July.

Disappointing games

“We are disappointed in our last two games because we were not as effective as we should have been in a few areas of the game, and that cost us,” said Erasmus.

“This weekend, however, there will be no room for error, and we need to convert our chances into points if we want to be on the winning side of the scoreboard.

“France will come out with everything they have, and they would have taken confidence from their victory in Paris. But this is a new game, and a new opportunity to redeem ourselves and prove what we are capable of when all the departments of our game function optimally.

“It’s going to be an intense and emotionally charged encounter for both teams, but we know we let ourselves and the country down in the last two weeks, and we understand the importance of making things right this weekend.”

In their clash in Paris a few weeks ago, it was the French outside backs, as well as their wizard scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, that made merry in a first half where they ran in three thrilling tries, and Erasmus said that the team that takes their chances the best will likely come out on tap.

“France have a strong set piece, they fight hard at the breakdowns, and they have backline players that can create chances from nothing, so we need to be sharp throughout the game, and deliver on the standards that we set for ourselves,” explained Erasmus.

“This match is do-or-die in the competition, so every chance to score points will count, and we need to be switched on for the full 80 minutes to get the result.”