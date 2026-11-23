Sometimes being there for a friend means knowing when to step back.

Barely three weeks ago, my beloved friend was on a walk with her adored husband when he mentioned to her that he was really struggling with heartburn – had been for three days – and now he felt an odd pressure…

Well, said she, let’s go straight to the hospital. They did, and immediately he was admitted. He’s due to start chemotherapy this week.

After four biopsies, a PET scan, a rake of tests and holes jabbed in him like he’s a pincushion, still they’re not sure how far it’s gone. It’s definitely in his gallbladder, likely in his liver… The poor guy is terrified.

So is she. So am I. Dr Google says this is bad. You need to let me know what I can do, I say; please know I’m here for anything, whenever. My words sound hollow, but I mean them with every cell of my being. I want to fix things.

I can’t fix things. However, I can make trays of comforting macaroni cheese. I can do grocery shopping. Coffee maybe? Cake? Wine? A hug? Dog grooming? A walk? A companion? A group scream? Name it, I’m your girl. I’m at the end of the phone. I’m minutes away.

He just wants normality as long as possible, she says, so I plan dinner with them before their lives implode, before he gets ill with chemo.

They cancel it the evening before. He’s sore, they don’t feel up to it. Then she says she’d like to go dog walking.

Our walks have always been sacrosanct, a private Vegas, and what happens on dog walks stays there. I’ve made granola. Would she like me to bring a tub? Lovely, she says, so long as it doesn’t contain raisins.

There are no raisins. (If there were raisins, I’d pick them out one by one.) Twenty minutes before I’m due to collect her, she messages me. She “just can’t today”; she’s “just not good company”.

She doesn’t need to be any sort of company, I tell her, because she’s not a performing monkey. She can be glum, grumpy, shouty, taciturn, whatever.

But, sure, if she doesn’t want a walk, that’s okay, right? You need to tell me what you need though, I want to scream, because I want to be there for you, because I’m your friend and I love you.

Then, gradually, I realise she already has. She needs space.