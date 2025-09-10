‘Sometimes I admire my lies’: Usindiso arson suspect changes his story about burning building

Sthembiso Mdlalose's confesssion statement was previously admitted as evidence.

In a twist of events, the man accused of setting fire to the hijacked Usindiso building in Johannesburg has changed his story. He now claims he had nothing to do with the blaze that killed more than 70 people.

Sthembiso Lawrence Mdlalose returned to the stand on Wednesday at the Gauteng High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, to continue his testimony.

He faces multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and arson in connection with the fire that gutted the building owned by the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) in Marshalltown, which killed 77 people in August 2023.

ALSO READ: Outa guns for city boss over Usindiso building fire

Mdlalose initially confessed to the commission of inquiry, led by former judge Sisi Khampepe, which was set up to probe the fire. He then confessed to a court magistrate at a later date.

He claimed the blaze began when he tried to cover up a murder by burning the victim’s body in the basement using petrol.

However, the suspect pleaded not guilty during the trial.

The high court dismissed Mdlalose’s bid to withdraw his confession statement, despite his claim that he had been under the influence of drugs and acting under duress when he admitted to the crime.

It ruled that the confession would be admitted as evidence.

Usindiso building fire trial continues

On Wednesday, Mdlalose testified that he lied about burning down the Usindiso building.

“The only crime that, my Lord, you can convict me on is perjury, lying under oath. That’s my only crime. I never killed anyone. There were never these statements, even this confession.

“Sometimes when I sit back, I admire and say, ‘how good was I to be able to convince even the magistrate himself that I might have been the one who started the fire through this theory,’” he said.

Appearing emotional, the accused claimed he only confessed to breaking the law to escape living on the streets.

“I just wanted a new life, maybe because prison would provide me with shelter [and] food. I couldn’t face it anymore that I’m staying on the street.”

READ MORE: Living in squalor and ready to blow: Usindiso fire report details devastating life in hijacked buildings

He told the court he had been with friends when the building caught fire.

“We were on the third floor. We were just sitting around with some guys. We were occupying one of the rooms.

“I don’t know how the fire started, but we heard people screaming. We then tried to get out of the room, also trying to ascertain what was happening.

“When we opened the door, we saw there was a lot of commotion taking place and smoke in the passage.”

Gambling claims

Mdlalose further testified that his “master” instructed him to buy petrol after witnessing an assault on a person whose head was covered with a brown sack.

“I don’t know why he was assaulted and with master I did not ask questions.

“After some time, at around 8pm, master gave me 80 bucks, which was in a 50 rand note, 20 rand note and two five rand coins and said that I must go and buy petrol at the garage.

“I went out, but I did not go to the garage for the petrol and I went to Loveday and Bree Street for gambling and returned to Usindiso around 10pm.”

NOW READ: Culpable homicide case opened against Johannesburg official over Usindiso fire