More than R5.2m to be spent to protect Western Cape schools during December holiday

With schools closed, children at home, and the festive season in full swing, the DA in the Western Cape says the provincial education department will invest more than R5.2 million to protect schools in the province.

Last year, about 47 incidents of burglary and vandalism were reported at more than 30 schools in the Western Cape.

In August 2025, the Western Cape education department said the estimated cost of repairing vandalism at schools in the province would exceed R1 million.

The department said it was saddened to report an increase in incidents of school burglaries and vandalism at provincial schools during the past holiday.

Public urged to be vigilant

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier told The Citizen the department is appealing to the public to protect schools in the province.

“We appeal to members of the public to keep a close eye on their local school during the holiday period.

“To help keep our school properties safe, the Western Cape Government is subsidising holiday security to 439 schools in high-risk areas over the festive season, at a cost of over R5.2 million,” Maynier said.

Maynier urged communities to report any incidents affecting schools.

“The most effective deterrent to criminals is a vigilant community. Quick reporting can make all the difference in bringing perpetrators to justice and recovering stolen property.

“Please report any suspicious activity in and around schools over the holiday period to Saps immediately,” Maynier said.

