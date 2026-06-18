News

Home » News

Vehicle hits two pedestrians before colliding with a parked vehicle in Centurion

Picture of Caslian Scott

By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

3 minute read

18 June 2026

03:43 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting two pedestrians before colliding with a parked vehicle.

car crash, taxi crash, pedestrians, hit, accident, incident, centurion, north west, roads

PIcture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

An incident took place at a local shopping centre in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting two pedestrians before colliding with a parked vehicle.

According to reports from Arrive Alive, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon around 5.21pm, resulting in three patients who sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

16 Patients Injured

All patients were assessed and treated on the scene to ensure that they were in a stable condition before they were transported to a hospital nearby for further medical care.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident Arrive Alive crew members responded to a mass casualty incident that occurred at the intersection of South and Heuwel streets in the Centurion CBD, where two minibus taxis were involved in a graphic collision, which led to both vehicles overturning on the road.

A total of 16 patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The exact cause of the incident remains unclear at this stage.

North West

Morth West MEC for community safety and transport management Wessels Morweng launched a two-day operation ahead of Youth Day , where officers stopped around 957 cars.

Three drivers were arrested for speeding, ten were arrested for driving under the influence of substances along with 25 warrant of arrests that were executed.

A total of nine vehicles were discontinued, a suspected stolen vehicle impounded, one vehicle found with a stolen electrical transformer and 152 court orders issued on various grievances such as passenger overloading on public transport, operating without the operating licences, unlicensed vehicles, driving without a PDP (Professional Driving Permit) and worn tyres.

Motorist engagements

Morweng engaged with motorists, public transport operators and passengers with messages on road safety and compliance to all regulations.

“We must honour and pay tribute to the generation that fought the then government by challenging the status quo with problems that we are facing today such as unemployment, social economic challenges and drugs that are prevalent in our society.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Morweng concluded by challenging young people in the province to take advantage and utilise the opportunities that are available in the government and private sectors to transform their lives.

Read more on these topics

Accidents Arrive Alive car accident centurion driver North West North West Province Patients report roads taxi crash

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Peet Viljoen to spend another week behind bars, faces 400 charges
News Impeachment committee to oppose Ramaphosa’s urgent court interdict
News Is it a real gun? How foreign tourist was shot at South Africa’s Kruger National Park
Weather Grey skies, cool days: What Gauteng can expect this weekend
Politics Steenhuisen demotion was months in planning, says DA insiders

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News