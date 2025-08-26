Violence leaves Bolt drivers stranded

Attacks on e-hailing drivers in Soweto force many Bolt drivers to abandon cars and jobs, citing safety fears and poor support.

Business has been so bad since the recent incident in Soweto, when an e-hailing driver was killed, that he returned his car and started over again, a former Bolt driver says.

Carel Pieterse, not his real name, said he had to look for another job after working hard for four years driving for Bolt.

Pieterse said business was down after the attack on e-hailing drivers in Soweto this month.

Bolt business down after Soweto attack

An e-hailing driver was murdered and his vehicle set alight by rival taxi drivers.

“It’s not safe for drivers and clients any more. Now I suffer. And we suffer because of the way Bolt treats drivers. Drivers are losing their cars and everything because of all the changes and strikes.

“I have worked for four years, like many other drivers, and now business is dead and it is no longer safe for drivers or clients.”

Pieterse said he had to give his car back to the bank and he knows of more drivers who will have to do the same soon.

“I joined in 2019 when Bolt was Taxify. At that time, you couldn’t see where you were downloading the client and on the very first day I was robbed,” he said.

Drivers giving cars back to bank

“So I left and tried again in 2021 and everything was okay. I made good money because of all the changes made to their app.”

Pieterse said in the beginning, Bolt drivers mainly used sedans, but now hatchbacks have flooded the market because they are listed in economy categories.

“Maybe one out of 29 trips will come your way. We can barely support our family. There have already been two memorandums handed in with no follow-up,” he added.

Not In My Name international secretary-general Themba Masango said: “This coercion must end immediately. Fear, threats or murder is terrorism, not competition.”

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi said the traditional taxi industry should remain an integral part of the economy, but it should also embrace competition to ensure service excellence.

Regulations for e-hailing service

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said the National Land Transport Amendment Act would introduce regulations for e-hailing services and may ease rivalry.

She added that e-hailing drivers will no longer be required to use charter permits and meter taxi operating licences.

