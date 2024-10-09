R360m spent on overtime for VIP protection officers as Mchunu ‘dodges’ questions about unit

According to the minister, VIP protection unit officers are claiming the same number of hours for overtime per month.

Nearly R360 million in overtime has been paid by the South African Police Service (Saps) to members of the VIP protection unit over the past two years.

This was disclosed in a written parliamentary reply by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Overtime for VIP Protection unit

Rise Mzansi Member of Parliament (MP) Makashule Gana inquired about the total overtime payments made to VIP Protection Unit officers for guarding ministers and their deputies.

Mchunu, in the response, disclosed that overtime payments totalled R198 million (R198 045 844) during the 2022/23 financial year.

The payments decreased to R161 million (R161 885 074) in the following year.

Both amounts totalled to nearly R360 million (R359 930 918).

Gana also inquired about which ministries had the highest overtime claims by officers and requested details on the top five ministries.

However, Mchunu clarified that overtime claims were consistent across all ministries.

“All close protection officers are claiming the same number of hours for overtime, per month, which is 100 hours, due to the extra-ordinary working hours,” the reply reads.

Police budget

In July, Mchunu presented the police’s budget for the 2024/2025 financial year in Parliament.

Saps was allocated R113.5 billion, while the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) would receive R155.9 million and R370.5 million, respectively.

While crime intelligence received R4.74 billion, the police’s protection and security services were allocated a total of R4.09 billion, of which R2.17 billion goes to the VIP protection unit.

The budget for the VIP protection unit was criticised by some MPs during a vote debate in a mini-plenary session.

Build One South Africa (Bosa) deputy leader, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, highlighted the growing size of the executive, which now includes 32 ministers and 43 deputy ministers, as a strain on the police budget.

Other MPs argued that these funds would be better spent on crime-fighting efforts.

Mchunu mum on VIP Protection Unit

ActionSA has accused Mchunu of evading the party’s parliamentary question regarding the number of VIP protection units and luxury vehicles assigned to each minister and their deputies.

The party also sought details on the costs and specifics of the blue light fittings used.

“The minister refused to provide these details, citing vague security concerns,” ActionSA MP Dereleen James said in a statement on Wednesday.

“South Africans would be shocked to see how Parliament’s parking lot resembles a luxury car dealership, complete with the latest German SUVs, making it look more like a showroom than a place of public service.”

James stated that police stations were “severely under-resourced” and lacked adequate police vehicles, while ministers benefit from fleets of luxury vehicles funded by taxpayers.

She further called for a complete overhaul of the Ministerial Handbook, which ActionSA believes “gifts excessive perks at the expense of overburdened taxpayers”.

Under the Ministerial Handbook, ministers get several perks including homes in Pretoria and Cape Town, car allowances, free flights for family members, official vehicles, luxury accommodation when travelling, a large security detail, and free water and electricity.