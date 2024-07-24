Vuyo Dabula and Sunbet.co.za deliver non-stop action in ‘Come Alive’

We wanted to capture the experience of playing on Sunbet.co.za — one that makes you feel truly alive.'

Sunbet.co.za’s latest TV commercial, “Come Alive,” starring Vuyo Dabula, is set to captivate gaming enthusiasts and action movie fans alike. This collaboration takes viewers on a journey beyond the ordinary. Dabula, known for his roles in “Five Fingers for Marseilles” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” portrays Lebo, a disenchanted Hollywood stuntman.

Despite performing in high-energy scenes, Lebo remains in a constant state of boredom—until he experiences the newly rebranded Sunbet.co.za platform, where he truly comes alive.

Crafting a Campaign of Limitless Excitement

The ‘Come Alive’ advert, brought to life under the creative direction of Ogilvy SA and filmed at one of Sun International’s visual spectacles, Sun City, is a visual and narrative spectacle. This latest offering mirrors the exhilarating experiences on Sunbet’s platform and aims to provide consumers with an adventurous break beyond traditional premier gaming destinations.

From cliff diving to skydiving, an extensive selection of online slots, table games, sports, and high-stakes crash games, every moment is meticulously crafted to evoke a sense of excitement.

SunBet’s Chief Marketing Officer, Justin Palte, explains the campaign’s vision: “We wanted to capture the experience of playing on Sunbet.co.za — one that makes you feel truly alive, infusing every moment with a sense of adventure. By partnering with Vuyo Dabula, we’ve encapsulated the essence of excitement that defines our brand. Grant De Sousa from They Films truly brought this vision to life in an epic way.”

Dabula shared his thoughts on the project: “Working with Sunbet on this project has been an incredible journey. The synergy between my action-packed roles and the thrill that arises from even the most unconventional places truly resonates with me.”

Palte concludes with the campaign’s vision: “Our goal with ‘Come Alive’ was to craft a narrative that stands out and resonates with our audience.

By showcasing our platform in a vibrant and thrilling manner, we hope to connect with both current users and attract new ones who seek an elevated level of engagement.”

Your Invitation to Experience the Extraordinary

Sunbet.co.za invites you to break free from the ordinary and dive into a gaming adventure. Embrace the fun, and make every moment count with Sunbet’s ‘Come Alive’ campaign.

Visit Sunbet.co.za today and let the adventure begin.